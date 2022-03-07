All eyes on carbon farming in May

AN upcoming conference will explore the co-benefits of carbon farming for farmers, landholders, and climate change adaptation and mitigation.



The 10th National Carbon Farming Conference and Expo will be held in Albury, NSW from May 23-26, 2022.

Carbon Farmers of Australia director Louisa Kiely said farmers want to improve their land.



"They also want to improve resilience to extended droughts, extreme weather, and other effects of climate change," Ms Kiely said.



"But most of all they want to earn more income from their land."



"You can learn how to do that and much more, at the National Carbon Farming Conference & Expo coming up in May."



The price of carbon continues to increase substantially and Ms Kiely said she is keen to see farmers enjoy the advantages available to the agricultural sector via the farm-based carbon offsets industry.



"It's the 'Farm of the Future' - and it's already here," Ms Kiely said.



She said farmers can improve income diversity, gain productivity, achieve carbon credits, emissions reductions, biodiversity benefits, and more.



Together with soil carbon specialists Agriprove, Carbon Farmers of Australia is hosting the National Carbon Farming Conference.



The program kicks off with a 'Carbon Farming 101 Workshop' - an introduction to the basics of carbon farming such as defining methods, projects, and markets.



Then over two days, there are in-depth conference sessions along with an expo area full of trade displays from carbon industry professionals and agricultural agencies and departments.



"We'll hear from the Carbon Market Institute about the updates to climate change policy mechanisms and trading options," she said.



"We also have the Regenerative Ag Alliance, Meat & Livestock Australia, and an update on the CSIRO LOOC-C discovery tool.



OPPORTUNITY: Farmers can improve income diversity, gain productivity, achieve carbon credits, emissions reductions, biodiversity benefits, and more. Picture: iStock.

"NSW DPI will explore where and how carbon farming can be integrated into current agricultural production, and towards Carbon Trading.



"Alastair Handley, Founder of Radicle Balance (Canada) will speak about the development of carbon markets internationally, and his vision that emission reduction markets can build wealth, generate jobs, create export opportunities, and protect the environment for future generations all at once.



"Attendees will also learn about measurement advances in the soil carbon space from Ignatius Verbeek, Principal of Agri X."



Ms Kiely said there are many opportunities to hear from farmers' perspectives about what they have learned over the course of their own soil carbon projects, and what activities they are using.



"I urge all farmers and landholders to come along to the conference and get all the information you need to make decisions around your farm and how you can start to benefit now," she said.



Early bird rates are available now.

The agenda, at a glance

Monday May 23: Pre-Conference Events

Carbon Farming 101 workshop, Welcome event

Tuesday May 24:

The 'Farm of the Future', Happy hour, Gala dinner

Wednesday May 25:

From Theory to Practice

Thursday May 26:

Advanced carbon farming workshop



Visit www.carbonfarmingconference.com.au for more details.