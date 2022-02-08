CQ High School devastated after Lamb slaughtered on grounds

Police are appealing for information, after a young lamb was slaughtered and butchered at Blackwater State High School over the weekend.

Police were called to the school early Monday morning after the school reported one of their young lambs missing.



After a thorough search of the school grounds, Police later located evidence consistent with the animal being slaughtered and butchered on site before the carcass was removed.

The animal was an integral part of the schools agricultural science studies program and it is said the teachers and students are devastated by the actions of unknown persons.

Detective Sergeant Michael Froggatt from Blackwater CIB attended the scene and described this as a callous unspeakable act stating



"We will leave no stone unturned in this investigation, and we intent to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice," Detective Sergeant Froggatt said.

Anyone with information please contact CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.

Also in the news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.