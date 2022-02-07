Man injured after bull charges quad bike near Roma

A man is recovering in hospital, after he was seriously injured in a mustering accident, north of Roma on Saturday afternoon.



It's believed the man aged in his fifties, had been mustering cattle, when one of the bulls charged at him, knocking him off his quad bike.

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter was sent to the Acadia Valley private property, north of Roma, shortly before 2:30pm on Saturday.

The aeromedical team worked with local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics to treat the patient, for head injuries.

He was flown to Roma Airport and was then transported to Roma Hospital by QAS.

The LifeFlight SGAS helicopter performed the mission, as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond, with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.

