Droughtmaster cross weaner steers hit 914c/$2102 at Roma

A total of 2912 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 914c and averaged 767c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 914c and averaged 718c, steers 280- 350kg reached 762c and averaged 690c, and steers 350-400kg reached 670c and averaged 585c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 652c, averaging 541c. Cows and calves hit $3700/unit.

PJ and WM Taylor T/A Layershire P/L, Warida, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 914c reaching $2102 to average $1831. RA and CA Bain, Mt. Eden, Roma, sold Angus steers to 856c reaching $2166 to average $2054. The Angus heifers sold to 706c topping at $2073 to average $1938.



D and K Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 824c reaching $2328 to average $2259. JW Blackburn, Mt Bindango, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 794c reaching $2333 to average $2228. The Charolais heifers sold to 664c topping at $1900 to average $1722. Albury Pastoral Co, sold Santa cross steers to 762c reaching $2400 to average $2179.



Lachlan Bryant, Albury, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 762c reaching $2274 to average $2159. AT and PL Byrne, Pinelands, Injune, sold Angus steers to 758c reaching $2806 to average $2200. The Angus heifers sold to 686c topping at $1914 to average $1914.



EW Hoffman, Boreview, Wallumbilla, sold Santa cross steers to 744c reaching $2531 to average $2355. AR and SM Russell, Glenrowan, Augathella, sold crossbred steers to 740c reaching $2246 to average $2161. AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Station, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 702c topping at $2001 to average $1958. The Angus cross heifers sold to 668c reaching $1924 to average $1752.



IJ and CE Wilson, Wyreema, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 698c reaching $2550 to average $2232. The Angus cross heifers sold to 684c reaching $2148 to average $2022. IR and DL Andrews, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 690c topping at $2334 to average $2334. LJ and LE Cormack/Cormack Clan Pty Ltd, Chrystalbrook, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 680c reaching $2480 to average $2361.



Defiance Cattle Co, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 654c reaching $2536 to average $2488. DC Diamond Past, Mirri Mirri, Hannaford, sold Brahman steers to 644c topping at $2254 to average $2034. DEC and PL Volz, Fortland, Charleville, sold Santa cross steers to 640c reaching $2240 to average $2136. John R Bodkin, Kamaruka, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers to 602c topping at $2540 to average $2285.



Ross Pitkin, Bungaban Park, Taroom, sold crossbred steers to 576c reaching $2661 to average $2587. JH and SM Mulcahy, Pringle Downs, Roma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 558c reaching $2344 to average $2246. TC and MB Busiko, Ross Creek, Roma, sold Brahman steers to 534c reaching $2555 to average $2473. Pitkin Family Trust, Wandoan, sold crossbred steers to 530c topping at $2421 to average $2394.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 745c and averaged 689c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 730c and averaged 646c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 704c, averaging 631c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 630c, averaging 544c.

RGL Tully, Homebush Lane, Mitchell, sold Santa heifers to 678c reaching $2034 to average $2034.

Cows 00-400kg reached 340c and averaged 250c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 386c and averaged 347c, and cows over 500kg topped at 380c, averaging 360c.

RL and JD Davidson, Hillandale, Wandoan, sold Santa cross cows to 380c reaching $2720 to average $2720. Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Brahman cross cows to 371c topping at $2133 to average $2036. The Estate of Perry Benecke, Bora, Jackson, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $3700/unit. AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom sold Angus cows and calves to $3425/unit.



