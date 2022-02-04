Queenslanders among the winners

+4









Queensland competitors were among the big winners at the 2021 Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association's National Finals Rodeo event held in Victoria recently with multiple Australian Champion titles heading to the sunshine state.

Brigalow cowgirl Jane Ryan went into the finals sitting in the top spot of the Breakaway Roping leaderboard and remained there through the four rounds of competition, staying ahead of fellow-Queenslander and fierce competitor Jorja Iker to take the 2021 Australian Breakaway Roping Champion title.

Mt Isa young-gun Donovan Rutherford took both the 2021 Australian Bull Ride and 2021 Rookie Champion titles. It was a record-breaking event for Donovan, with his fourth and final round ride setting a new NFR Bull Ride record of 92 points on the McPhee Rodeo Company's bull, Mr Fabulous.

The previous record of 90pts was equally held by Troy Dunn, Garry Logney and Kelly Daley, and was equalled in Round 1 of the finals by fellow Queenslander Cameron Southern before Kurt Shephard's round 2 ride scored 90.5pts.

Southern also took the win in round 1 of the Saddle Bronc with an 82pt ride.

The Steer Wrestling gold buckle and Australian Champion title goes to Charters Towers cowboy Ryley Gibb. Ryley was sitting second, behind Jace Land, going into the finals, before placing in the rounds to take the top spot.

The 2021 NFR was a rollercoaster event with records smashed, dreams shattered, goals ticked, bones broken and all the ups-and-downs that is, the sport of professional rodeo.

"While everyone was there to win, they were also there as good mates and all close in points so the camaraderie was like never before," APRA chairman Shane Iker said.

"Their unity and support of each at these finals definitely was on show in the level of competition, their competition - and it's exciting for the sport."

To see the growth and development within the sport is certainly something every member, competitor and stakeholder needs to be proud of given the circumstances and challenges regional events and communities have faced over the past two years.

"The calibre of our competitors, and now the level of support from partners and sponsors, like Ariat, Circle L, Buffalo Bills and so many more, is testament to the Association's strength and professionalism," Iker said.

NEXT WEEK we'll take a look at the Queenslanders who took home an Australian Rookie Champion title.



2021 AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONS

2021 AUSTRALIAN ALL AROUND COWBOY - Terry Evison

2021 AUSTRALIAN ALL AROUND COWGIRL - Cherie O'Donoghue

2021 AUSTRALIAN BAREBACK CHAMPION - Jarrod McKane

2021 AUSTRALIAN BREAKAWAY ROPING CHAMPION - Jane Ryan

2021 AUSTRALIAN ROPE AND TIE CHAMPION - Ty Parkinson

2021 AUSTRALIAN BARREL RACE CHAMPION - Kerrie Holder

2021 AUSTRALIAN TEAM ROPING CHAMPION, HEADER - Brady Smith

2021 AUSTRALIAN TEAM ROPING CHAMPION, HEELER - Aaron Bookluck

2021 AUSTRALIAN SADDLE BRONC CHAMPION - Anthony Caldwell

2021 AUSTRALIAN STEER WRESTLING CHAMPION - Ryley Gibb

2021 AUSTRALIAN BULL RIDE CHAMPION - Donovan Rutherfurd

2021 AUSTRALIAN ALL AROUND ROOKIE COWGIRL - Ashleigh Bush

2021 AUSTRALIAN ALL AROUND ROOKIE COWBOY - Jarrod McKane

2021 BUCKING STOCK OF THE YEAR

Saddle Bronc - Wrangler Moves Like Jagger, Gill Bros Rodeo

Bull Ride - Kick Start, Gill Bros Rodeo

Bareback - Classic Cowboy, Gill Bros Rodeo

2021 PICK UP MAN OF THE YEAR - Peter Kelly

2021 BULLFIGHTER OF THE YEAR - Josh Birks