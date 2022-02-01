Two men found after three days lost in forest

Two men who went missing in forest near Millmerran on Saturday afternoon have been found safe and well.



Police announced the news on Monday afternoon after Polair, police officers on foot, bikes and ATVs, and SES volunteers began an air and land search for the men on Monday at about 6.30am.



A group of three men set out into the Western Creek State Forest area, near Condamine Farms, west of Millmerran on motorbikes on Saturday.



Two men, aged 37 and 42, became separated from their 40-year-old companion while travelling through the rural area.

The 40-year-old man was unable to locate or contact the other two men, and upon arriving back on Monday morning, alerted authorities.

