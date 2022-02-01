Santa weaner steers sell for $2000 at Woodford

There were 221 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

Feed on cattle, weaners and younger cattle were all very strong. Younger cattle were in high demand with record rates being achieved.

Larry Williams, Mt Kilcoy, sold pens of Murray Grey cows and calves for $3580 and $3500 and cows for $2200. Don Barlow, Maleny, sold a pen of Santa weaner steers for $2000. FLM Rural, Bellmere, sold a pen of Angus steers for $2370. Vi and Glenn Palmer and J Brauns, Peachester, sold Santa weaner steers for $1970 and $1775.



Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Euro weaners, with steers making $1940 and heifers $1660. Peter and Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold lines of Droughtmaster steers for $2160 and $1990. Alberton Investments, Bald Hills, sold Charbray cows for $2350, Droughtmaster weaner males for $1960 and heifer calves for $1565. Doug McDowall, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster feed on steers for $2120.



Oh Corral Ent, Kilcoy, sold Brahman males calves for $1800. Dorothy Andreassen, Woodford, sold Brahman steers for $2190 and $1890 and vealer heifers for $1470. Trent Summers, Conondale, sold young Charbray weaners, with males making $1830 and heifers $1530. Gordon Engle, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster calves, with males making $1675 and heifers $1540. RC Cattle, Toogoolawah, sold Brangus calves, five to six months, with steers making $1760 and heifers $1540.



Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray calves, three to four months, with males making $1400, heifers $1430 and a pen of two-month-old heifer calves selling for $1120. Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus vealer heifers for $1590. Dean Bauer, Moorina, sold Brahman cross steers for $1905. Lampung Livestock, Mt Mee, sold a Charolais heifer for $2480. Christine Wilks, Woodford, sold Charbray steers for $2390 and $2170.



