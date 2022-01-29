Capricorn Highway widening now underway near Emerald

A project to widen a high priority section of the Capricorn Highway between Winton Creek and the Agricultural College east of Emerald is now underway.

The $5 million project is funded by the federal and state governments, with the Australian Government contributing $4 million and the Queensland Government providing the remaining $1 million.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the works were funded through the $3 billion nationwide Road Safety Program, which delivers urgent road safety upgrades.

"The Australian Government is committed to investing in regional Queensland, delivering lifesaving road safety treatments on rural and regional roads and providing better protection for vulnerable road users," Mr Joyce said.

"The Capricorn Highway forms part of Australia's Key Freight Road Network and Queensland's Priority Freight Network, connecting the Bruce Highway in the east and the Landsborough Highway in the west.

"The upgrade will improve safety and efficiency along this important route."

Under three kilometres of the Capricorn Highway will be widened and rehabilitated.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to seeing Queenslanders get home safer and sooner, as part of the sixth record $27.5 billion road and transport plan.

"Over the next four years we are delivering $27.5 billion in road and transport infrastructure across the state," Mr Bailey said.

"Of that, $17.8 billion will be delivered in regional Queensland, going towards important road and transport projects in places like Emerald.

"As part of this $5 million project, about 2.5 kilometres of the Capricorn Highway will be widened and rehabilitated, which will keep drivers safe on the road and ensure the highway keeps pace with increasing traffic volumes driven by growth in the tourism and resources sectors.

"We will also be installing a wide centre line treatment and upgraded intersections as part of this important upgrade."

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the Australian Government is investing in vital infrastructure projects that will improve road safety across the country.

"This project is another example of the Australian Government working to reduce the number of Australians missing around the dinner table due to tragedies on our roads," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Works like these will help to keep our communities safe, while securing our economic recovery from COVID-19.

"Roadworks will be carried out between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm, with construction expected to be completed mid-2022."

Motorists should expect minor traffic delays with lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control in place while these works are underway.

