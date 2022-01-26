Goondiwindi business leader Julia Spicer awarded OAM

HONOUR: OAM recipient Julia Spicer, Goondiwindi.

Julia Spicer has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day honours for service to the Goondiwindi community through a range of organisations.

Mrs Spicer is the founder and director of several companies that strive to help local businesses succeed and has been involved with numerous committees, past and present.

Currently she runs Engage and Create Consulting, Goondiwindi Business Hub, and The House 4390, and is a member of the Queensland Innovation Advisory Council, Tie up the Black Dog, and Queensland Rural Regional Remote Women's Network.

In 2020, Mrs Spicer and her husband even bought an old house and transformed it into a retail hub.

"The idea is to get businesses out of being a home-based business and into the main street of Goondiwindi, so they can be part of the economic community and have the chance to build their business, but in a really sustainable and affordable way," Mrs Spicer said.



Mrs Spicer said receiving the OAM was a good motivator to keep wanting to contribute to regional communities.



"The award is lovely and the recognition is nice and if we can use it as a way to promote communities like Goondiwindi and regions in general, I think that's good for all of us."



Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.

