Weaner steers top at 838c, heifers under reach 778c at Roma

A total of 3857 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 838c and averaged 708c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 806c and averaged 721c, steers 280- 350kg reached 740c and averaged 643c, and steers 350-400kg reached 680c and averaged 608c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 666c, averaging 550c. Cows and calves hit $3000/unit.

FG and R Dunn, Megine, Roma, sold Santa steers to 800c reaching $2380 to average $2215. KJ and SL Boyd, Kia-Ora, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 750c reaching $1855 to average $1702. Sally Lee, Nangarie, Roma, sold Angus steers to 740c reaching $2428 to average $2222. SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 738c topping at $2489 to average $2181.



Gary and Kathey Goodman, Monamby Park, Cooladdi, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 736c reaching $2072 to average $1798. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 716c topping at $1467 to average $1127. LA and SF Curtis, Tuttawa, Lightning Ridge, sold Speckled Park steers to 722c reaching $2022 to average $2022. The Speckled Park heifers sold to 720c reaching $1911 to average $1911.



Boxvale Trading, Boxvale, Morven, sold Brangus steers to 696c reaching $2235 to average $2177. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 656c topping at $2333 to average $1850. PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray steers to 696c reaching $2141 to average $1895. DJ Burey, Torwood, Mungallalla, sold Santa cross steers to 686c topping at $2484 to average $2089. PJ and N Nichol, Sutton Veney, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 686c reaching $2389 to average $2231.



RA and CL Bain, Mt Eden, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 680c reaching $2112 to average $2112. Livistona Grazing, Palm Vista, Taroom, sold Angus cross steers to 660c reaching $2176 to average $2044. OR and SM Hams, Cooly, St George, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 656c topping at $1948 to average $1948.

BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 654c reaching $2439 to average $2062. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 634c reaching $2020 to average $1814. Cornish Grazing Pty Ltd, Strathdale, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 650c topping at $2439 to average $2332. JG and LT Cross, Quandong, Dirranbandi, sold Santa steers to 640c reaching $2492 to average $2284.



Todd Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Munnaweena, Mitchell, sold Brangus cross steers to 626c reaching $2384 to average $2217. Neven Grazing Co, Blue Hills, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 616c reaching $2305 to average $2223. The Simmental heifers sold to 620c topping at $2032 to average $1989. RGL Tully, Homebush Lane, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers 600c reaching $1987 to average $1987.



EJ and CF Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Romagnola steers to 586c reaching $2234 to average $1975. The Romagnola heifers sold to 540c topping at $1787 to average $1631. ML Oakman, Bungarra, Wandoan, sold Angus cross steers to 582c reaching $2814 to average $2702. RG and RG Becker, Old Bogandilla, Dulacca, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 560c reaching $2751 to average $2464.



Spiven Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 556c topping at $2455 to average $2353. Spreadborough Past Co, Finsbury Park, Roma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 540c reaching $2657 to average $2586. TC and MD Busiko, Alice Ridge, Roma, sold Brahman steers to 532c reaching $2365 to average $2284.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 778c and averaged 604c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 726c and averaged 623c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 656c, averaging 567c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 550c, averaging 505c.

James A Cox, Coniston, Wyandra, sold Angus cross heifers to 672c reaching $1620 to average $1612. Davidson Livestock Pty Ltd, Cheshire, Tambo, sold Santa cross heifers to 662c reaching $2028 to average $1648. Formosa Farming Co, Formosa Downs, Surat, sold Santa cross heifers to 656c reaching $1984 to average $1654. WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 654c topping at $1950 to average $1950.

Cooba Cattle Co, Cooba, Glenmorgan, sold Charolais cross heifers to 630c reaching $2029 to average $1925. D and J Pobar, Rocklea Charlton Park, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 628c reaching $1806 to average $1626. Maunder Pastoral Co, Benbow, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 548c reaching $2264 to average $2221. MD and CR Redgen, The Rockies, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 542c reaching $1702 to average $1702. JH and BJ Amor, Carinya, Dulacca, sold Braford heifers to 540c topping at $1903 to average $1854.

Cows 300-400kg reached 430c and averaged 398c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 430c and averaged 385c, and cows over 500kg topped at 375c, averaging 355c. Girrahween Grazing Co, Camara, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cows to 430c reaching $1888 to average $1766.