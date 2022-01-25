Cows and calves average $3556

Queensland cattle numbers reached 4353 head last week with a majority of the offering consisting of yearling and grown steers and heifers.

NSM cows and calves averaged $3556/hd, up $167/hd from the previous week. A line of 60 Droughtmaster/Murray Grey cows aged 26-30 months from Charleville weighing 441.6kg lwt returned $4520/hd and will travel to Mudgee, NSW.

PTIC heifers were the largest category last week with 2540 head listed. Prices averaged $3140/hd, back $170. A line of 36 to 48-month-old Brahman heifers from Colinton weighing 395kg liveweight returned $3610/hd. All purchased PTIC heifer lines will remain in Queensland.

Steers 200-280kg averaged $77 cheaper at $1762/hd or 693c/kg. Four even lines of 85 head each six to eight-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers from Rolleston weighing 231.9kg liveweight returned 918.5c/kg or $2130/hd.

Steers weighing 330-400kg averaged $2213/hd, down $7 with an 84pc clearance. A line of 252 14 to 22-month-old HGP free Brahman/Brahman cross steers from Charters Towers weighing 333kg liveweight returned $2010/hd, or 603c/kg liveweight.

Heifers weighing between 200-280kg averaged 728c/kg, up 71c. Two even lines consisting of 89 head respectively of Santa Gertrudis heifers from Rolleston weighing 214kg liveweight returned 854c/kg or $1830/hd.



SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers totaled 8378 head last week, a decline of 2256 head from the previous week. Shedding breed lambs accounted for 50 per cent of the offering.

Shedding breed lambs sold from $140-$477/hd to average $302/hd, back $16. A line of 856 White Dorper/Australian white wether lambs from Isisford weighing 37kg liveweight returned $166/hd and will travel to Victoria Hill. Another highlight included a line of 768 head of August/Sept drop White Dorper/Australian White wethers weighing 29kg liveweight which returned $140/hd and will travel to Victoria.

NSM Merino ewes sold from $139 to $270/hd to average $207/hd, back $6. A line of two to six-year-old NSM ewes from Toobeah weighing 66kg liveweight returned $194/hd and will travel to Dirranbandi.