A tremendous run of stud females

BIG Country has always been a premier sale for bulls, but the females are improving each year in quality, numbers offered and prices.

This year is no different, with an exceptional line-up of stud and commercial quality heifers on offer, including some from the country's leading studs.

The 2022 catalogue features 138 heifers - 48 PTIC and 90 unjoined - in one of the biggest offering of females the Charters Towers sale has had.

"Big Country caters for all different clients - we've got heifers suitable for commercial buyers that want to diversify the genetics in their herd, as well as the pinnacle of the breed with the stud females," sale agent Shaun Flanagan said.

"Last year heifers sold from $3000 to $32,000 so there's something for everyone."

Last year's sale topper was NCC Dienka 5039, a daughter of NCC Red Odyssey who has nine NCC sons in this year's sale.

Overall, all 108 heifers sold, grossing $725,000 and averaging $6715.

Longtime sale organiser Ken McCaffrey said Big Country featured some of the best females on offer in the breed.

"It's a good outlet for those studs, and has been since the females were introduced to the sale many years ago," he said.

"Numbers have varied over the years but in recent times, with the increase in the cattle market and high demand for stud cattle, there's been an increase in revenue for studmasters with their heifer turnoff."