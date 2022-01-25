Lyn Barnes' Bulloo to the Beach art exhibition

+9 Lyn Barnes' 2022 art exhibition nearly sold out.



















Noted Quilpie artist Lyn Barnes is holding her Bulloo to Beach art exhibition on the Spit at Mooloolaba until Saturday, January 29.



More than 150 guests attended opening night last Wednesday, with many sending apologies due to COVID risks.



Lyn's exhibition, which included 28 works of art with subjects ranging from the Channel Country to coastal scenes, has already sold 27 paintings.



Included in the exhibition was a painting by first time exhibitor Sarah Barnes and screens by Sunshine Coast artist Ida Montague.



The exhibition was opened by Tom Strachan, chief investment officer of Packhorse, who invests in rural properties to allow them to meet financial and environmental obligations to investors, and cattle agistment partners through principles of regenerative agriculture.

The exhibition is attracting a steady stream of visitors both from bush and beach.