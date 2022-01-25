SA floods after 'extreme', record-breaking rainfall event /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fuxf4VmvfUmd225xeYC69T/7b9577e1-b611-4d18-8dfe-282f63f9d763.jpg/r0_368_4000_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Some areas across SA have received more than their annual average rainfall in one weekend, as widespread torrential rain causes localised flooding. multimedia, 2022-01-25T07:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293304346001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293304346001

Some areas across SA have received more than their annual average rainfall in one weekend, as widespread torrential rain causes localised flooding.

The SA State Emergency Service has issued warnings of localised flooding for the Eyre and Yorke peninsulas as well as Broughton River in the Mid North and Flinders Creeks.

"Flooding is impacting multiple roads across the warning area and roads may be damaged or covered in debris," it said.

There are also a number of roads closures throughout the Mid North, EP, YP and Far North.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Kylie Evans said there were a number of daily rainfall records set, including 181 millimetres at Winter Springs near Cowell, and 160mm for Kimba, both on Friday night, and 86mm for Kadina on Sunday.



"There were also new January daily rainfall records set across a number of locations including Wharminda with 71mm until 9am Saturday morning, Yardea at 70.4mm to 9am Saturday and Leigh Creek, 93mm to 9am Sunday," she said.

The "rare" rainfall event has been attributed to a "slow-moving upper low pressure front across the Great Australian Bite, with a deep tropical moisture and a surface trough.

Leigh and Laura Fitzgerald, Buckleboo, have recorded 320mm since Friday, while their usual annual average tally is 300mm.

"It's a crazy amount of rain, and not what you expect to see," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"In 2019, we had 160-170mm for the year."

He said most of the roads near them were "unpassable" and he had already bogged a vehicle in the middle of a road, while out checking the farm.

He said 170mm had fallen Friday night, flooding their shearer's quarters, with another 145mm falling since then to Monday morning.

Road closures across SA, as of Monday morning.

Among some of the massive totals in the past week, the BoM records show Mount Ive, in the Gawler Ranges had 181mm to Monday 9am; Kimba had 201mm; Darke Peak 166mm and Winter Springs had 228mm.

In the Mid North, Melrose record 97mm and Wilmington 64mm.

Arkaroola, in the Flinders Ranges, recorded 127mm for the week while Leigh Creek had 121mm.

Price, on YP, had 108mm within one day, while Kadina had 114mm across two days, with 86mm falling in the past 24 hours.

Roseworthy recorded 46mm while Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island had 86mm.

Ms Evans said while the main drivers of the "extreme" rainfall have weakened, there was still moist air lingering and more rain was expected.

"Showers and thunderstorm continuing with isolated heavy falls expected - generally 5-15mm and 15-25mm on the southern agricultural area, with higher totals in isolated thunderstorms," she said.

While a number of warnings have been cancelled, flood and thunderstorm warnings still remain for most of the impacted areas.

