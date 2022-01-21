Yearling steers returning to the paddock make to 848c at Dalby

The supply of stock increased by 2489 head to 4255 at Dalby on Wednesday.



The larger yarding included consignments of 460 head from NSW and 476 from far western Queensland, with the remainder from the usual supply area.



Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week, however all the usual feeder and trade buyers were present and active in the market, along with local and interstate restockers.



A number of classes of young cattle to restockers and feed sold to a dearer trend. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 14c/kg better. However heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged a quality related 8c/kg cheaper.



Medium weight yearling heifers to feed sold to strong competition for the quality penned. Most classes of cows to export processors sold to a cheaper trend, while restocker lines were firm to dearer.



Poor condition yearling steers under 200kg made to 760c to average 686c/kg. A large sample of yearling steers under 280kg returning to the paddock made to 848c to average 716c/kg.



Restockers were the major buyers on the yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range with sales to 756c to average 696c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 714c to average 616c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 620c to average 552c/kg.



A large sample of light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 792c to average 665c/kg. Yearling heifers in the 280 to 330kg also to restockers made to a top of 744c to average 735c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 571c with sales to 646c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers made to 480c to average 463c/kg.



A small sample of bullocks sold to the local meat trade at 450c/kg. Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock averaged 355c and made to 362c, the occasional heavy weight to 400c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows to processors averaged 349c, and a handful of good heavy weight cows made to 366c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 343c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 742c/kg. Cows and calves made to $4000/unit.