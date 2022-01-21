Speckle Park heifer, 12 months, sells for $3600 at Laidley

Speckle Park heifer, 12 months, sells for $3600 at Laidley

Sales
Aa

Demand was high for cows and calves, weaners and younger cattle at Laidley.

Aa

There were 434 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. Record prices were made with a bull selling for $6800. Demand was very high for cows and calves, weaners and younger cattle. Heavy feeder and export rates were easier due to COVID's impact on processing plants.

Vera Fitzgerald, Blenheim, sold a Brahman bull for $6800, cows and calf for $3525 and cows for $2350. Col Litfin, Thornton, sold a 12-month-old Speckle Park heifer for $3600. Rodney Litfin, Thornton, sold a six-month-old Speckle Park heifer for $3250, purchased by young Addison Erbacher. Rodney also sold pens of cows and calves for $3900 and Brahman cross weaner steers for $1870.

Taunton Pastoral, Iredale, sold Speckle Park heifer calves for $2500. Ron and Carol Jackson, Gatton, sold lines of Droughtmaster yearlings, with steers making $2200 and heifers $2040. Neil Powell, Fernvale, sold five-month-old Limousin calves with males making $1800 and heifers $1710. Ian Lindenmayer, Mt Sylvia, sold eight to 10-month-old Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $2020 and heifers $1720.

Denis and Tricia Sycz, Marburg, sold 12-month-old Angus steers for $2170 and a bull for $2700. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold pens of cows and calves for $3400 and $3300. Eclipse Constructions, Marburg, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1900 and heifers for $1700. Peter Jackwitz, Laidley, sold Santa cows for $2140 and $2080.

Bob Holman, Ropeley, sold a pen of Murray Grey cows for $2210. Peter and Lyn Vogler, Egypt, sold a Brahman bull for $2620, cows for $2310 and six-month-old Charbray steers for $1850. Des Poole, Veradilla, sold Angus steers for $2270, $2240 and $2230 and heifers for $1980. WJ and FM Hartley, Marburg, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $2200.

Graeme Becker, Ropeley, sold Charbray steers for $2260. Des and Carol Knopke, Lowood, sold pens of Angus, Limousin and Charolais backgrounder steers for $2180, $2080 and $2010. Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Limousin steers for $2140. Mike Wrigglesworth, Plainland, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2030 and $2000. Jamie Szkudlarski, Grantham, sold Droughtmaster steers, six to seven months, for $1830.

Emprja Pty Ltd, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers calves for $1820. Graham Paine, Glamorganvale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2020. Blank Ink Ridge, Lockyer, sold Angus weaner steers for $1900. Doug Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2130 and $2100. Tim Bourke, Derrymore, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2070. Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold a Friesian cow and calf for $2380.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.