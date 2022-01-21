Speckle Park heifer, 12 months, sells for $3600 at Laidley

There were 434 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday. Record prices were made with a bull selling for $6800. Demand was very high for cows and calves, weaners and younger cattle. Heavy feeder and export rates were easier due to COVID's impact on processing plants.

Vera Fitzgerald, Blenheim, sold a Brahman bull for $6800, cows and calf for $3525 and cows for $2350. Col Litfin, Thornton, sold a 12-month-old Speckle Park heifer for $3600. Rodney Litfin, Thornton, sold a six-month-old Speckle Park heifer for $3250, purchased by young Addison Erbacher. Rodney also sold pens of cows and calves for $3900 and Brahman cross weaner steers for $1870.



Taunton Pastoral, Iredale, sold Speckle Park heifer calves for $2500. Ron and Carol Jackson, Gatton, sold lines of Droughtmaster yearlings, with steers making $2200 and heifers $2040. Neil Powell, Fernvale, sold five-month-old Limousin calves with males making $1800 and heifers $1710. Ian Lindenmayer, Mt Sylvia, sold eight to 10-month-old Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $2020 and heifers $1720.



Denis and Tricia Sycz, Marburg, sold 12-month-old Angus steers for $2170 and a bull for $2700. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold pens of cows and calves for $3400 and $3300. Eclipse Constructions, Marburg, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1900 and heifers for $1700. Peter Jackwitz, Laidley, sold Santa cows for $2140 and $2080.



Bob Holman, Ropeley, sold a pen of Murray Grey cows for $2210. Peter and Lyn Vogler, Egypt, sold a Brahman bull for $2620, cows for $2310 and six-month-old Charbray steers for $1850. Des Poole, Veradilla, sold Angus steers for $2270, $2240 and $2230 and heifers for $1980. WJ and FM Hartley, Marburg, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $2200.



Graeme Becker, Ropeley, sold Charbray steers for $2260. Des and Carol Knopke, Lowood, sold pens of Angus, Limousin and Charolais backgrounder steers for $2180, $2080 and $2010. Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Limousin steers for $2140. Mike Wrigglesworth, Plainland, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2030 and $2000. Jamie Szkudlarski, Grantham, sold Droughtmaster steers, six to seven months, for $1830.



Emprja Pty Ltd, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus steers calves for $1820. Graham Paine, Glamorganvale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2020. Blank Ink Ridge, Lockyer, sold Angus weaner steers for $1900. Doug Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2130 and $2100. Tim Bourke, Derrymore, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2070. Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold a Friesian cow and calf for $2380.