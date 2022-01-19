Mt Ascot merino rams achieve new best average of $2440

Despite storms circling the area, rain held off as the Brumpton family sold 150 rams for 100 per cent clearance at their on-property sale at Mitchell on Wednesday.

Nigel and Rosemary Brumpton, Mt Ascot Merino stud, sold 55 single rams to average $2440, with four rams reaching a top price of $5000.



Felicity, Charlie and Lachie Brumpton, Jolly Jumbuck poll merino stud, sold 40 single rams to average $1900, fetching a top of $4400.

In lot's of three, Mt Ascot sold another 36 rams to average $1342, while 18 Jolly Jumbuck rams averaged $1166.



A further 26 Mt Ascot flock rams were sold at the end of the sale, taking the sale total to $293,800.



Mr Brumpton said the family were extremely happy with the sale result, considering they had successfully cleared all lots in their biggest sale to date and achieved their best average in the process.

"It was tremendous, we're very happy with the growth and the style of the rams sold today," he said.



"Auctions Plus was working today and it had a fair bit of interest too which was really good, and we also had a couple of new buyers and some from interstate.



"And we finished the day with a bit of rain which is beautiful."



Felicity, Lachie and Charlie Brumpton, with Elders agent Dave Phiilips and David Sisson who purchased the top priced Jolly Jumbuck ram for $4400. Photo: Clare Adcock

The four top priced Mt Ascot rams were purchased by the Little family, Cunnamulla, for $5000 a piece, as the family secured a group of 34 rams from the sale.

Their four top-priced rams averaged 19.9 micron,15.1 CV and 110.8kg in weight.

Bob Little, a veteran of the Mt Ascot sale, said he was very pleased with the quality mob of rams that his family had put together at the sale.

"I've been buying these rams since 1996 and we're just so happy with them," he said.

"We're here buying the top rams, top genetics, and they'll sell well for me, as they always have for a long, long time."



"I take everything into consideration the micron, the CV, comfort factors, pigmentation, softness and brightness of wool; we want lustrous wool.

"And you just have to look at how nicely those rams all stand up."

Mr Little, alongside his wife Margaret and sons Kane and Aaron, runs a merino operation across two properties at Cunnamulla and Hughenden, and they are looking to shear around 18000 sheep this year.

Photo: Clare Adcock

David Sisson, Guyra, purchased the top priced Jolly Jumbuck ram for $4400, along with two more poll merinos.

Mr Sisson has been buying rams from the Brumpton family for four years now, and he said their dual-purpose quality kept him coming north of the border.

"They're really nice rams, they have nice wool and big frames," he said.

"I look for rams with plenty of wool and plenty of meat, and I'm starting to look at their eye muscle area as well to make sure they'll get a bit more fat on them."



Mr Sisson's top-priced purchase showed 18.8 microns, had 17.1 CV and weighed 103kg.



There were several major buyers who were on the hunt for a number of rams, including the Alexander family, Barcaldine, who purchased 26 of the polled merinos.

Other repeat buyers included new customers, the Kirby family, St George, who purchased 12 rams, and Tilquin Grazing, Bollon, who secured 11 rams.

Selling agents: Elders and Auctions Plus

