Ever wanted to learn to paint - check out the Outback Art Academy

Talented Australian artist Belinda Williams has designed and written an eight week course for budding artists delivering a series of lessons through her newly launched on-line Outback Art Academy.

Talented Australian artist Belinda Williams has been capturing images and people for more than 25 years and has developed a wonderful way to connect with artistic students who want to explore their creativity.

Ms Williams has designed and written an eight week course for budding artists delivering a series of lessons through her newly launched on-line Outback Art Academy launched on January 24.

Ms Williams said the beauty about this course is that the students can watch the recordings and paint along when it suits them.

"This is a life-time purchase and you can also go back and watch and paint along in your own time," she said.

"One lesson drops into the container each week and students don't need any fancy art supplies.

"All you need to do is set aside a little time and get ready to surprise yourself so 'lets all get on and paint Australia".

Artist Belinda Williams said 'lets all get on and paint Australia.

Ms Williams also has a private Facebook group where she will be going live and critiquing the participants work.

"It's for posting works and learning from other students creations and gathering more inspiration, she said.

"The students will be learning how to use a range of different painting mediums and they will be painting a range of Australian subjects."

Ms Williams launched a similar course in April 2020 when COVID lockkdown started and titled it IsoArtEscape. At the time she had 50 budding artists under her wing.

She taught her IsosArtEscape students a variety of mediums of painting, including water colour, acrylic painting and mixed media.

Ms Williams said it was her friend Robyn who had been her call to action to launch an online art classes - "as art is your soul".

"Robyn is a magical yoga teacher and at the time held the lease on a beautiful studio at the foothills of Mossman in Far North Queensland until COVID came along," she said.

"She then closed the studio and did not know how to pay the rent - and a lease hanging over her head was taking a toll.

"It was too much for her to handle - so she turned to painting.

"Painting has gotten Robyn through tough times before and it will again.

At the time one of the first to sign-up was media personality Ernie Dingo who met Ms Williams some 20 years ago.

"I have already given Ernie painting lessons and mentored into his first exhibition in Sydney years ago."

Belinda Williams who holds a Diploma of Graphic Art from Randwick TAFE, first realised her creative talent while at boarding school some 40 years ago.

"I went to boarding school at 11, and the other girls I shared a dormitory with would read in bed each night, so I had a sketch pad and I started to draw them," she said.

"My art teacher Mrs Siyali was also great and she certainly influenced my work."

Ms William's first exhibition was in Orange, NSW, in 1993 when she was 23.

It was a sell-out event, and she has been exhibiting steadily since.

She took up the brush full time in 1997, after deciding the world of graphic art and advertising was not for her.

Since 2017, Ms Williams has been the resident artist at the Sydney Royal Agricultural Show, demonstrating speed painted and sharing many conversations around art and agriculture.

"I have been in love with the Australian bush and it's universal appeal since my childhood," she said.

"Originally I started painting miniature landscapes and I think everyone in my home town of Moree has one of their wall.

"When I moved to Cairns and found myself in a hotbed of artistic talent, I was able to dedicate myself to commercial viability.

"Now I am based at my home studio in southern Queensland and my work continues to reflect a youthful outlook, currently focused on coastal and rural images."

For details on Ms WIlliams' introductory course for beginner painters you can find more information at https://www.outbackartacademy.com or follow on Instagram at @outback_painter

Read more: Packhorse Pastoral Company has made its first move into New South Wales with the purchase of 8654-hectare Ottley Station and the company is on track to accumulate 2 million hectares of cattle properties within five to 10 years.

An opportunity to buy into the tightly held Wallumbilla district exist with the forthcoming auction of Tamarang.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.