Nominations open for Barcoo Beef Challenge

A total of 14 breeders from Tara to Blackall have already entered 288 head of cattle into the second annual Barcoo Beef Challenge, which will get underway at B Feeders' Rodgers Creek Feedlot near Warwick on February 7.

Challenge vice president Josh Phelps said the objective of the event was to showcase cattle in the central/central western Queensland area, while providing analysis and performance feedback to the individual producers involved.

With nominations for the challenge closing on February 3, Mr Phelps is pleased with the amount of entries to date.

"We expect a rush of entrants closer to applications closing as was the case in 2021, in which 396 cattle were nominated for the competition," he said.

The cattle must weigh between 350 to 480kg when entering the feedlot where they're then fed on grain for 100 days. A $50,000 prize pool is on offer this year.

Both vendor bred and non-vendor bred producers from across Queensland are encouraged to enter.

The money raised will go towards establishing and developing better healthcare outcomes for Tambo and its wider community.



The goal is to fund accommodation for healthcare professionals to enable doctors and specialists to increase their contribution to the Tambo community.

The Barcoo Beef Challenge consists of eight categories

WEIGHT GAIN COMPETITION - 100 Day Feedlot

1. Highest Aggregate Weight Gain (pen of 10 head) - Vendor Bred Pen 1st, 2nd, 3rd

2. Highest Aggregate Weight Gain (pen of 10 head) - Non-vendor Bred Pen 1st, 2nd, 3rd

3. Overall Aggregate Weight Gain Champion (pen of 10 head)

CARCASS COMPETITION

4. Carcass Competition - Vendor Bred Pen 1st, 2nd, 3rd

5. Carcass Competition - Non-vendor Bred Pen 1st, 2nd, 3rd

6. Overall Carcass Competition Champion

OTHER

7. Best Local Highest Aggregate Weight Gain (pen of 10 head from within Blackall-Tambo

Regional Council Area)

8. Highest Individual Grossing Animal

