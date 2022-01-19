Weaner steers hit 818c, heifers top at 806c at Roma

A total of 5372 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday. Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 812c and averaged 696c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 818c and averaged 741c, steers 280- 350kg reached 784c and averaged 719c, and steers 350-400kg reached 716c and averaged 622c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 600c, averaging 530c. Cows and calves hit $3300/unit. Glentulloch Grazing Co. and KC Chandler, Glentulloch, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 818c reaching $2540 to average $2279. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 720c reaching $2137 to average $1898. Newton Grazing P/L, Mona Vale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 812c reaching $2194 to average $2097. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 718c reaching $1983 to average $1869. KL Sharpe and DL Jones, Wardilla, Charleville, sold Santa cross steers to 812c reaching $2093 to average $1813. Brekan Past, Warragul Springs, Tingun, sold Angus cross steers to 810c reaching $1980 to average $1918. The Angus cross heifers sold to 720c reaching $1750 to average $1563. Fields Pastoral Co, Skibbereen, sold Angus cross steers to 800c reaching $2115 to average $2055. AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom, sold Brangus steers to 784c reaching $2431 to average $2378. Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa steers to 782c reaching $2656 to average $2390. RR and DL Allwood Farming Trust, Gaemond, Yuleba, sold Angus cross steers to 778c reaching $2389 to average $2251. FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 776c reaching $2121 to average $2000. AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune, sold Santa cross steers to 775c reaching $2551 to average $2379. The Santa cross heifers sold to 648c reaching $2101 to average $1944. RF and DK Hams, Cooly, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 774c reaching $2540 to average $2452. LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa steers to 770c reaching $2578 to average $2383. The Santa heifers sold to 742c reaching $2162 to average $2022. Des and Wendy Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 770c reaching $2600 to average $2393. RH, MR and FL Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 762c reaching $2640 to average $2367. WJ and EC Groat Family Trust, Gracemere, Forestvale, sold Santa cross steers to 760c reaching $2695 to average $2146. Layershire Pty Ltd, Koorandai, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 760c reaching $2207 to average $1954. RE and JA Partington, Gunadale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 754c reaching $2112 to average $1944. R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster steers to 742c reaching $2677 to average $2458. RS Loughnan, Bells Paddock, Roma, sold Angus steers to 732c reaching $2035 to average $2028. The Angus cross heifers sold to 664c reaching $1780 to average $1762. RA and BA Bain, Mt Eden, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 732c reaching $2496 to average $2271. WB and MG Graham, Catherinvale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 730c reaching $2213 to average $2213. The Angus cross heifers sold to 688c reaching $1982 to average $1982. BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St George, sold Santa steers to 730c reaching $2062 to average $2062. Oakwood Station Trust, Lorraine Station, Wallumbilla, sold Brahman cross steers to 730c reaching $1755 to average $1656. The Brahman heifers sold to 660c reaching $1418 to average $1294. Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Brahman steers to 714c reaching $2450 to average $2270. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 604c reaching $1999 to average $1841. IC Jackson and DA Jones, Elavirem, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 704c reaching $2375 to average $2276. T and H Grazing, Southbrae, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais steers to 672c reaching $2279 to average $2246. Wilson Grazing, Redbank, Mitchell, sold Braford steers to 656c reaching $2318 to average $1849. Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca, sold Santa cross steers to 600c reaching $2230 to average $2188. Maunder Pastoral Co, Benbow, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais steers to 570c reaching $2569 to average $2569. Terry Jukes, Armadilla, Morvan, sold Brahman cross steers to 530c reaching $2504 to average $2428.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 806c and averaged 602c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 768c and averaged 649c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 742c, averaging 620c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 648c, averaging 497c. Tambo Station Pastoral Co, Belah, Hannaford, sold Santa heifers to 724c reaching $2088 to average $1862. Palm Lea Cattle Company, Pine Grove, Taroom, sold Santa heifers to 708c reaching $2135 to average $2075. Gwenbrook Farms Pastoral Co, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Charolais heifers to 698c reaching $2073 to average $2004.