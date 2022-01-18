Lightweight Droughtmaster heifers make 846c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1181 cattle on Monday for their first sale of 2022, where the market remained firm to dearer for younger cattle.

Droughtmaster cross steers from D and T George, Kia Ora, sold for 572c ($2508). Senepol cross steers from Scotchy Pocket made 564c ($2521, $2461, $2367, $2356). McAuliffe Farms, Mother Mt, sold Droughtmaster steers for 608c ($2305) and Santa cross steers from D and K Simpkins, Kilkivan, made 626c ($2598).



Brangus steers from Russell and Trish McIntosh made 624c to return $2588 and $2354. Cedar Cattle Co sold Simmental cross weaner steers for 800c ($2560), their Charbray brothers made 822c ($2490) and their Droughtmaster steers sold for 798c ($2125). Charbray steers from Woolooga made 848c ($2268).



Santa cross steers from Manumbar sold for 766c ($1871). Droughtmaster cross steers from Yalanga made 850c ($1625 and $1580). Stuart and Joan English, Glastonbury, sold Droughtmaster steers for 874c ($1475).

Weaner heifers from Cedar Cattle Co made 658c to return $1837 and $1649. Droughtmaster heifers from Tarangau Station sold for 774c ($1894 and $1589). Droughtmaster heifers from the Carlson family, Miva, made 714c ($1539). Lightweight Droughtmaster heifers from the Wolgast family, Yerra, made 846c ($1544).

Droughtmaster cows and calves from Kuringal Pastoral made $4050. Generally, cows and calves sold for $2450 to $3300.