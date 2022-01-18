Droughtmaster weaner steers make $1940 at Woodford

There were 237 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Weaners and younger cattle continue to hit new heights, with several new buyers in attendance.

John Chambers, Neurum, sold pens of quality Santa steers, four to five months, for $1870 and $1810. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold Droughtmaster weaners, eight to 10 months, with steers making $1940 and heifers $1550. Dale Crocombe, Woodford, sold Charbray weaners, with males selling for $1850 and heifers $1550.



WN and GM Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1700. Michael Christie, Stanmore, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2160 and $1940. Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Hereford weaner males for $2000 and male calves for $1600. Gilby Kilcoy, Gregors Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2030.



Elroy Transport, Stony Creek, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1810. Bethwick Pty Ltd, Kurwongbah, sold a pen of Angus heifers, five to six months, for $1530. William Bass, Woodford, sold backgrounder steers for $2110 and Santa steer calves for $1690. Neil Braden, Cambroon, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1800.



Ray Devere, Kureelpa, sold a pen of Speckle Park heifers, 100-110kg, for $1090. Kay Hammond, Elimbah, sold a Charbray heifer and calf for $3010 and heifers for $2080. GJ and BJ Christensen, Monsildale, sold a pen of Brangus cows for $2060. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Brahman vealer heifers for $1560.



