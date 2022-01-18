Teen killed in head-on-crash at Warrill View

A 19-year-old Warrill View man has died following a head-on-crash between a utility and semitrailer at Warrill View on Monday night.

Preliminary information suggests the man, driving a maroon Toyota Hilux utility south along the Cunningham Highway at Warrill View, attempted to overtake a truck and crossed to the other side of the highway, colliding with a separate oncoming semitrailer around 10.15pm.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, with or without dashcam vision or anyone who may have observed the utility before the collision to come forward.

Investigators are making a specific appeal for the driver of the truck which the utility attempted to overtake moments before the collision, to come forward.

