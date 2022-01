PTIC heifers average $3310

Queensland cattle numbers totaled 1456 head last week. Southern Queensland was the top purchasing region which secured 2019 head.

Station mated cows and calves averaged $3519/hd. A line of Angus cross cows aged five to 11 years weighing 549.8kg lwt from Dalby, returned $3130/head.

PTIC heifers averaged $3310/hd, up $102 with an 80 clearance rate. Two lines of 16 to 22-month-old Droughtmaster heifers from Allora weighing 375.1kg lwt returned $2700/hd and will travel to Blackall.

Steers weighing between 200-280kg averaged 747c/kg, up 18c. A large line of 152 head of Droughtmaster steers from Moura aged 12 to 14 months weighing 256kg returned 808c/kg lwt.

Steers weighing between 280-330kg sold to a 92pc clearance with an average of 681c/kg, up 3c. A line of 101 Santa Gertrudis steers from Richmond weighing 311kg lwt returned 735c/kg.

Steers over 400kg averaged 550c, back 32c. A line of 96 Brangus feeder steers from Ilfracombe weighing 427kg lwt returned 557c/kg or $2378/hd.

Heifers weighing from 200-280kg averaged 657c/kg, up 10c. A large line consisting of 159 Charbray heifers from Hughenden returned 657c/kg.



Heifers weighing from 280-330kg averaged 626c/kg, back 91c. A line of Hereford/Droughtmaster heifers from Dalby weighing 308kg returned 657c/kg lwt.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers totalled 5635 head offered last week.

Crossbred lamb prices ranged from $90-$205/hd to average $155/hd, back $2 from the previous week. A line of 562 mixed sex White Suffolk/Merino crossbred lambs from Talwood weighing 41.3kg lwt returned $180/hd and will travel to Guyra, NSW.

NSM Merino ewes sold from $151 to $250/hd to average $213/hd, up $35. A line of rising five-year-old NSM ewes from St George weighing 58.7kg lwt returned $232/hd and will travel to Walgett, NSW.