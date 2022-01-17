Light weight yearling heifers make 652c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock increased to 298 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

Young cattle dominated the yarding along with a small selection of mainly dairy classes of cows.

The usual feeder buyers were in attendance and operating, plus a large panel of restockers.

Young light weight cattle continued to receive strong competition from restockers.

Feeder buyers provided very strong support on yearling steers and heifers. Cows experienced fair competition for the type and quality penned.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 754c to average 692c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range to feed made to 686c to average 652c, with some returning to the paddock making to 708c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 602c and made to 668c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 588c to average 542c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers made to 652c to average 599c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 598c to 600c with sales to 648c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 576c to average 541c/kg.

Medium weight cows to restockers made to 356c, and heavy weight poor condition Friesian cows made to 321c/kg to return $2152/head. The best of the cows to processors made to 369c/kg. Light weight bulls returning to the paddock made to 622c/kg.

The best bull ex Geham sold to 370c returning $3250. Best cows sold to 369c ex Oakey returning $2565. Heavy heifers made 490c for 530kg returning $2598.

Full mouthed bullocks a/c G.J Oliver, Haden, returned $2515. Angus steers a/c Ted and Mary Scrivener, Kilburnie, weighing 341kg returned $2329. South Devon steers a/c Selwyn and Dianne Welke returned $2349. Cows with calves at foot sold to $2900.