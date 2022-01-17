Weaner steers hit $2320 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a red hot market for all descriptions at their first Beaudesert store sale for 2022.



Weaner steers and heifers sold to fierce competition reaching new levels. An outstanding line-up of feeder and backgrounding steers sold to a very buoyant market. Heifers with breeding potential and cows and calves sold extremely well.

Pam Moriarty, Canungra, sold Charbray steers 2.5 years for $2720. Santa steers 2.5 years account Steve Moriarty, Canungra, sold for $2710. Boorook Partnership, Boonah, sold Charbray steers two years for $2560. Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account Paul Buhle, Frazerview, sold for $2500.



David and Patricia Parr, Kalbar, sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $2460. Albert River Wines, Tamborine, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2320. Mick Self, Pine Mountain, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2300.



Santa Hereford cross weaner steers account Mt Maroon Grazing sold for $2220. Keira Farm, Mutdapilly, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2120. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Des Hirn, Haigslea, sold for $2020. Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account San Ed Cattle Co sold for $2140.



Foxley Angus, Christmas Creek, sold Angus cross steers 14 months for $2000. Ian Hollindale, Guanaba, sold Santa weaner males for $1900. Brahman steers 12 months account John and Bev Brehmer, Norwell, sold for $1750.

Euro cross heifers two years account Paul Hawkins, Anthony, sold for $2460. Santa heifers two years account Craig Redgwell, Tarampa, sold for $2300. Tony and Chantal Ludwig, Chinghee, sold Droughtmaster heifers 15 months for $2200. Limousin cross heifers 15 months account Vin and Judy Slingsby, Beechmont, sold for $2180.



Peter and Fay Buhle, Frazerview, sold Charbray heifers 12 months for $2100. Charbray heifers 12 months account Kasey Woodeson, Josephville, sold for $2040. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Des Hirn sold for $2040. Mount Maroon Grazing sold Santa Hereford cross weaner heifers for $2040.



Keira Farm sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1960. Carolyn Burgess, Purga, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $2040. Ian Hollindale sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $2040. John and Bev Brehmer sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $1860.

Albert River Wines sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $4100. Munster Brothers, Beechmont, sold Angus cross cows and calves for $4000. Santa cows and calves account Paradise Creek sold for $3750. Mark and Vickee Binstead sold Santa cows and calves for $3450. Brahman cows and calves account Grant Storey, Birnam, sold for $2900.

Albert River Wines sold a Droughtmaster bull for $3600.



