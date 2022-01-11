Body of man missing in floodwaters near Tiaro found

Queensland Police can confirm the body of a 52-year-old man who went missing in flood waters near Tiaro earlier on Tuesday has been located.

Around 5.30am on Tuesday, police were called to a rural property on Darcys Road following reports a man had fallen from a boat into flood waters the previous evening.

A 43-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, who had also been in the boat, managed to cling to foliage after it capsized, before raising the alarm.

Following an extensive response involving Police and Fire and Rescue Service swift water rescue crews, the 52-year-old man was located deceased around 11.00am approximately 200 metres from where he went missing.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This follows a 22-year-old man whose body was found in a submerged ute at Kanigan, north of Gympie, on Saturday.



Queensland Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll pleaded for flood affected residents to not enter floodwaters.



"Do not go into flood waters, don't cross those causeways, at all. The message is always: if it's flooded, forget it," Ms Carroll said.



"Don't go into any flooded rivers at the moment, it is still flooding, and as you can see tragedy can strike at any time. So please don't wander around into those waters until it completely subsides."

The impacts of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth continue to impact the Frazer Coast region, with more than 650 millimetres of rain falling across the Mary River catchment in the past 24 hours.

Concerns grow for missing teen

Fears continue to grow for a 14-year-old girl swept away while fleeing a car caught in floodwaters with a 40-year-old man near Booubyjan, about 90 kilometres northwest of Gympie on Saturday.

Water has begun to recede in the city, about three hours' drive north of Brisbane, after the river peaked at just under 10 metres on Sunday night.



Ms Carroll said people can only survive certain days and that the search may be scaled down.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk flew into flood-ravaged Maryborough on Tuesday morning to see the damage first hand.

The Maryborough and Gympie areas in Queensland were inundated with floodwaters on the weekend.

Emergency Declaration revoked for Maryborough

Police revoked an emergency declaration for Maryborough on Tuesday as the recovery operation continues.

Services continue to be provided to several flood-impacted areas around Maryborough, together with Fraser Coast Regional Council (FCRC) and other welfare agencies.

A number of roads remain closed and those in the area are encouraged to stay away from flood-affected areas, unless necessary.

A list of road closures is available on the Qld traffic website.

