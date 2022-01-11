Charbray weaner steers sell for $2060 at Woodford

With heavy rainfalls in the last week, numbers were reduced at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

Vendors who managed to get their cattle in were rewarded with terrific rates for all descriptions of cattle.

Skinneal Pastoral, Colinton, sold pens of Charbray weaner steers for $2060 and $1900. Beverley Jensen, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1990. Robyn Johnston, Maleny, sold backgrounder Charbray steers for $2270 and $2070. FLM Rural, Bellmere, sold Limousin cows for $2300 and Droughtmaster store cows for $1700.



Karen Miles and Peter Maunders, Harlin, sold Speckle Park cross steer calves, five months, for $1480 and Brangus male weaners for $1845. Mona Daley, Wootha, sold Droughtmaster steers, nine to 10 months, for $1920 and $1710, heifers for $1680 and cows for $2410.



Colin Malpress, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1570. Monique Mehl, Braemore, sold a pen of Brahman heifers for $1960. Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold Brahman male calves for $1560 and heifers for $1590. JR Grazing, Elimbah, sold cows and calves for $2520, cows for $2020 and three-month-old Simmental heifer calves for $1060.



Matthew Domrow, Mt Pleasant, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1660. Dean Bauer, Moorina, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2030 and $1820. Gardiner Family Trust, Peachester, sold Droughtmaster store cows for $1860.



