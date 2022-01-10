Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 782c at Toowoomba

The first cattle sale in Toowoomba for the New Year attracted a relatively small number of 97 head on Monday.

Young light weight yearling steers and heifers dominated the yarding, along with a very small selection of cows and bulls. Restockers and feeder operators provided very strong support for the quality penned.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 782c to average 705c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 646c to average from 630c to 645c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers made from 620c to 656c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 615c and made to 628c/kg.

Light weight bulls to restockers made to 586c to average 560c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 328c with some returning $3355/head. Light weight steers sold open auction made to $1600, and the heifer portion to $1420/head. Cows and calves made to $2900/unit.

Best lightweight Angus steers topped at 782c weighing 250kg returning $1955. Murray Grey cross steers sold to 630c weighing 350kg returning $2205 with heifers from the same vendor selling to 620c returning $2232. Open auction Murray Grey steers sold to $1600 with a line of Shorthorn heifers reaching $1420.