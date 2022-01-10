PTIC heifers reach $4540

For the first week of 2022 Queensland cattle listings on AuctionsPlus totalled 1456 head and mostly comprised heavy steer and heifer lines. Southern Queensland was the largest purchasing region, securing 1984 head.

PTIC heifers sold from $2350 to $4540/hd to average $3208/hd. Two lines of 16 to 22-month-old Droughtmaster heifers from Allora weighing 375kg lwt returned $2700/hd and will travel to a buyer in Blackall.

Steers 200-280kg averaged $73 higher, at $1842/hd, with a 95 per cent clearance. A line of 152 Droughtmaster backgrounder steers from Moura averaging 256kg sold to $2070/hd, equating to 808.3c liveweight and will travel to Wandoan.

Steers weighing from 280-330kg averaged 678c, back 16c. A line of 101 11 to 13-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers weighing 311kg lwt returned $2291/hd or 735c and will travel to Cassilis, Hunter NSW.

Heifers weighing between 200-280kg averaged 647c, back 45c. A line of 159 Charbray backgrounder heifers from Hughenden returned $1630/hd or 657c lwt. The heifers are aged between 10-16 months, weigh an average of 248kg and will travel to Talwood.

Heifers weighing between 330-400kg averaged 588c lwt. A line of 60 Angus/Composite heifers from Jandowae aged 14 to 16 months averaging 344kg lwt returned $2240/hd or 652c.

SHEEP

Queensland sheep numbers for the first week of AuctionsPlus commercial sales in 2022 totalled 5635 head.

Crossbred lambs sold from $97 to $204/hd to average $157. A line of Jun/Jul '21 drop mixed sex Merino/White Suffolk lambs from Talwood weighing 41.3kg lwt returned $180/hd and will travel to Guyra, NSW.

NSM Merino ewes sold from $149-$232/hd to average $178/hd. A line of 560 5.5-year-old ewes from St George weighing 58.7kg lwt returned the top price for the category and will travel to Walgett, NSW.