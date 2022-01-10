Motorbike fatality at Longreach

A tragic mustering accident claimed the life of a 61-year-old Longreach man on Sunday morning.

The man was riding a two-wheel motorbike to put cattle in a holding paddock along the Tonkoro Road south of Longreach at around 7am when he lost control after striking a ditch, according to police.

They said he died at the scene.

The man, who leaves behind a wife and three children, was well liked in the region.



Police said the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate.

