Motorbike fatality at Longreach

Motorbike crash claims life of 61yo Longreach man

A tragic mustering accident claimed the life of a 61-year-old Longreach man on Sunday morning.

The man was riding a two-wheel motorbike to put cattle in a holding paddock along the Tonkoro Road south of Longreach at around 7am when he lost control after striking a ditch, according to police.

They said he died at the scene.

The man, who leaves behind a wife and three children, was well liked in the region.

Police said the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate.

