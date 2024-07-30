Online cattle numbers fall

Cattle numbers fell 24 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week to 9525 head offered.
The value over reserve increased $8 to $95, while the clearance rate fell 8pc points to 82pc.
The benchmark steer indicator and AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator both increased, by 7pc to $1253 and 13 cents a kilogram to 391c/kg LW respectively.
Processor/lotfeeder activity lifted to 5pc from 2pc the week before.
The biggest movements in listings were in NSW, where the offering fell 2616 head. The biggest change in purchasing behaviour was also found in NSW, where buyers took home half of the cattle they did the previous week.
Heavy steers attracted the biggest gains per head compared to the previous week, with those in the 400kg+ category lifting $318 to $1854.
There was a decline of $27 in the 200-280kg category to $981.
From Goondiwindi, a line of 78 Angus/Angus steers aged eight to 12 months and weighing 259kg returned $1170, or 451c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Miles.
Heifer prices were mixed, with heifers under 200kg falling $83 to $587 for a 71pc clearance and heifers 330-400kg increasing $27 to $1373 or a 100pc clearance.
From Boorowa, NSW, a line of 54 Angus heifers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 272kg returned $1020, or 375c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Boorowa, NSW.
There were mixed results within the reduced offering of breeding stock, including a $616 boost to $1788 for station mated heifers. The gain was achieved in a yarding of 218 head and with just a 13pc clearance.
SM cows dropped an average of $95 to $1683 with a clearance of 52pc.
From Irrewillipe, VIC, a line of 24 Angus heifers aged 30 to 32 months and weighing 542kg returned $1975, or 365c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Hamilton, VIC.
Sheep and lamb listings dropped a further 24pc last week, totalling 12,831 head, and clearance rates also dropped 20pc to 52pc.
It's the lowest July sheep and lamb offering recorded on the platform and comes off the back of the next lowest offering of 16,919 head the week before.
The July lull is reportedly being exacerbated by tough conditions slowing growth of new season lambs, which would normally be starting to come onto the market by now.
Value over reserve lifted a further $2, averaging $21 over set reserves.
The crossbred lamb indicator fell by 18pc, averaging $118, while the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator lifted 42c to 701c/kg.
The joined ewe offerings fell significantly but still made up most of the offering with a combined 5010 head, or 39pc of the total. The scanned in-lamb shedding breed ewes dropped 44pc but the SIL Merino ewes held steady.
Lambs made up the second largest pool at 6008 head, or 34pc of the offering.
Listings from Victoria dropped significantly to just 500 head, with more than 3000 fewer head offered compared to the previous week. The offering from Queensland also dropped significantly, however the NSW offering was steady. Purchasers were only active in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, with 3556 fewer articles going to the latter.
There was no processor/feedlot activity.
Crossbred lambs registered a 2pc lower offering of 1619 head, and prices decreased to average $118 - down $26 for a 71pc clearance.
From Nevertire, NSW, a line of 375 Border Leicester/Merino wethers, Sep/Oct 2023 drop and weighing 39kg lwt, returned $142, or 362c/kg, and will travel to a buyer in Trangie, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 38pc decrease in numbers, with the 1725 head achieving a 50pc clearance with no change in values.
From Barcaldine, a line of 860 Merino wethers, Jan/Feb 2024 drop,and weighing 28kg lwt, returned $75, or 272c/kg, and will travel to a buyer in Condamine.
SIL Merino ewes registered a 1pc larger offering of 2649 head. The category had a 42pc clearance rate and prices fell by $1 to average $115.
SIL first-cross ewe numbers were back 44pc, with the 1090 head returning a 14pc clearance, to average $251.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.