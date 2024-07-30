Darling Downs sits on top of Ag production in Queensland

The rich Darling Downs has maintained its standing as the best performing agricultural region in Queensland with a gross value of production worth $1.27 billion in 2023-24.
This figure also boosts the value of Queensland's agricultural sector to its second highest ever valuation of $23.56 billion.
The Darling Downs region's result is underpinned by such a diverse agricultural production across the region including egg production, cattle, cotton, horticulture, poultry and cereal crops such as sorghum, barley and wheat.
Other regions such as the Western Downs returned $951M while the Bundaberg region produced a GVP of $899M to round out the top three regions across the state.
Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Geoff McDonald said despite economic growth and diversification of the region's economy over recent years, the agriculture industry today remains a major generator of economic value and jobs.
"About one in 20 jobs in the region are linked to agricultural production. Agriculture also has major flow-on impacts onto the rest of the Toowoomba Region's economy, supporting jobs through supply chain linkages," Mayor McDonald said.
"Despite many challenges facing the sector including drier conditions and higher input costs our agriculture industries continue to be a major contributor to the region's economic growth," he said.
"The sector continues to lead on on-farm best practice and advancements in technology, while also navigating the opportunities and challenges presented by the renewable energy roll-out and associated land use planning considerations.
"This result is also a timely reminder of the critical importance of strategically protecting agriculture land for future generations so that we can all continue to enjoy the financial benefits for years to come."
The latest valuation was based on new AgTrends figures released by the Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for the local government authorities.
The total value of Queensland's primary industry commodities is forecasted to be valued at 23.56 billion, an increase of 6.59 per cent from the previous year and an increase of 3.44pc on the average of the last five financial years.
