Qld Simmental Sale sells to softer market

A softer than expected market greeted those at the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale at Gracemere on Monday.
Overall the sale averaged $6560 for 84 of 103 bulls sold, with the top priced bull selling for $18,000.
In 2023 the sale topped at $30,000 with 113 of 120 bulls selling to average $10,177.
This year it was Yerwal Est Tornado, a 15-month-old son of Kerrah E307 offered by Regan and Connie Burow, Yerwal Estate Simmental stud, Naracoorte, South Australia that topped the sale.
He was bought by Jocelyn Allen, Roma, operating through TopX, Roma.
Mr Burow said the bull was possibly one of the best sires they had offered, had "impeccable" temperament and "near perfect" phenotype.
"He's long, thick and well muscled. He ranks in the top 15 per cent or better for most growth traits," he said.
Yerwal Estate will retain his semen rights.
"Our bulls are based at Dalma, in central Queensland for several months prior to sale day to ensure they are well adapted to the Queensland climate," Mr Burow said.
In all, Yerwal Estate sold 14 bulls to average $8071.
"In fact we were happy as it was a tough day of selling," Mr Burow said.
Bulk buyers included Comet Downs Cattle Co, Comet Downs, Comet who finished with 10 bulls to average $5700, while Creed Grazing, Old Station, Raglan finished with nine bulls to average $5333.
Barana Pastoral, Coolah, NSW sold three bulls to average $5000; Bonnydale Simmental, Moffatdale sold 12 bulls to average $5750; Bruce and Melinda McCoy, Daraabah, Dubbo, NSW sold 11 bulls to average $6727; George Wragge, Tullayr Simmentals, Scone, NSW, sold seven bulls to average $7142; James and Maddie Hannah, Glenanna Simmentals, Merrygoen, Victoria, sold seven bulls to average $5140; Brodhi Carracher, Grangeburn Simmentals, Wannon, Victoria, sold 10 bulls to average $5333; Alan Jarrett, Jarravale Simmentals, Kyogle, NSW sold 13 bulls to average $7000 and Quentin and Renee Mooney, Mt Molloy Simmentals, Tintinara, South Australia, sold eight bulls to average $6875.
TopX selling agent Gavin Tickle said the sale represented a great opportunity for buyers to purchase some of the best Simmental genetics in Australia at a very good price.
"Bulls were purchased from Scone in NSW all the way to Charters Towers with Stocklive buyers purchasing over 29 pc of the lots on offer and bidding on the majority of them," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.