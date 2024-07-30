Qld Simmental Sale sells to softer market

Barana Pastoral, Coolah, NSW sold three bulls to average $5000; Bonnydale Simmental, Moffatdale sold 12 bulls to average $5750; Bruce and Melinda McCoy, Daraabah, Dubbo, NSW sold 11 bulls to average $6727; George Wragge, Tullayr Simmentals, Scone, NSW, sold seven bulls to average $7142; James and Maddie Hannah, Glenanna Simmentals, Merrygoen, Victoria, sold seven bulls to average $5140; Brodhi Carracher, Grangeburn Simmentals, Wannon, Victoria, sold 10 bulls to average $5333; Alan Jarrett, Jarravale Simmentals, Kyogle, NSW sold 13 bulls to average $7000 and Quentin and Renee Mooney, Mt Molloy Simmentals, Tintinara, South Australia, sold eight bulls to average $6875.