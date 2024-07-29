Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Aussie Chris Burton grabs eventing silver on gift horse

By Ian Chadband
Updated July 30 2024 - 9:41am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Burton hails his silver medal-winning show jumping round at Versailles. Photo: Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Chris Burton hails his silver medal-winning show jumping round at Versailles. Photo: Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Chris Burton has ridden to an unexpected individual eventing silver for Australia at Chateau de Versailles -- on a loaned British horse he's only been riding for five months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.