17-year-old contract harvester from Bell making waves in Darling Downs

Bell's Patrick Coleman is proving that age is no barrier to success, having established his contract harvesting business at just 15.
Two years on, Patrick, now 17, is making significant strides in the Darling Downs region contract harvesting industry while balancing his role as a year 12 student and vice-captain at Dalby State High School.
Since acquiring his first John Deere combine at just 15, Patrick has been steadily growing his business, Coleys Contracting, which is currently servicing cropping regions in-between Toowoomba, Dalby and Bell.
Initially, he tackled the challenges of operating a harvester without air conditioning and with an open cab door, but he persisted and saw his efforts pay off.
"Buying that harvester was a bit of a gamble," Mr Coleman said.
"It was an old John Deere 8820 Titan 2. It wasn't the prettiest machine, but it was functional and affordable. I got it ready for harvest even before I had my learner's license."
Patrick's hard work and dedication have since paid off and he has recently added a second, newer John Deere combine to his small fleet, though he's yet to move up to the "S" series models.
His contracting has expanded from harvesting 200 hectares in its first year to an anticipated 600 hectares this season, largely due to word-of-mouth referrals.
Patrick's journey has not been without its hurdles, having faced significant challenges, including a major breakdown during his first contract, which set him back two weeks.
"It was awful timing and honestly, it almost scared me off," he said.
"But the farmers I worked for were incredibly supportive, and we managed to get the job done."
"It was always important for me to be able to keep a cool, calm head, and also identify the problems before they become a very serious thing."
Patrick's parents have played a crucial role, supporting him through financial arrangements and guidance.
"My dad has been instrumental in helping me get started and navigate the business," Patrick said.
"He's sacrificed a lot, and I've always made sure to repay him for his support.
"Obviously, for the first year of business, I was very reliant on both my partner and my father, to help out with travel, like my dad would help drive me to all the jobs on the road."
Patrick has recently upgraded to a P1 license, providing a lot more freedom to the 17-year-old looking to expand his harvesting reach.
He remains optimistic about the future.
"My goal is to eventually have a few machines running and be fully self-sufficient," he said.
"I'm currently studying an ATAR pathway and I'm also planning to study agribusiness at university while continuing to expand my contracting work."
His passion for agriculture and machinery is evident and he describes his harvester as a "project pony," a labour of love that he manages alongside his studies.
"I've always been interested in machines," he said.
"Even when they're old and need a lot of work, I enjoy tinkering with them and making them run efficiently."
Looking ahead, Patrick hopes for a successful harvest season, with plans to further grow his contract harvesting business and continue gaining experience in the industry.
"The more jobs I get, the better the equipment I can invest in and the more I can expand," he said.
"Hopefully there is a little bit of rain on the horizon.
"I'd say a lot of people would have wheat and barley in and hopefully a great season for them too.
"I'm always looking for more opportunities and challenges."
With his determination and skill set, Patrick is well on his way to achieving his goals and making a name for himself in the contract harvesting industry.
