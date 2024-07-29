Some optimism for bull sales

As the spring bull selling season approaches, Queensland's cattle market is navigating a landscape shaped by recent commercial volatility.
Studstock agents are forecasting cautious optimism and selective investment in the coming bull selling market. This comes on the back of the commercial market uptick, driven by the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator jumping 76 cents a kilogram carcase weight in the past month and 79c above the year-ago value.
GDL studstock agent Mark Duthie remains upbeat about the upcoming bull selling season, countering some of the pessimistic forecasts circulating among industry observers.
"I don't believe this upcoming bull selling season will be as doom and gloom as people were talking about," Mr Duthie said. "The good bulls will still be selling well, and the good commercial operators are prepared to pay $10,000 to $20,000 for the bulls they want to buy."
Mr Duthie highlighted the success of the recent Texas Angus sale, where most bulls were sold to commercial operations, with only a few going to seedstock operations.
Angus bulls sold to a top of $100,000 with all 272 bulls sold to an average of $14,375.
"I think people are wanting to buy the better bulls to keep the quality of their herds up," he said.
Despite concerns that the downturn in last year's commercial market might lead to financial constraints, Mr Duthie said commercial operators are still willing to invest in high-quality bulls.
Seasonal conditions in Queensland are also contributing to a positive outlook. "Season-wise, it's still looking pretty good for us in Queensland," Mr Duthie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.