Female car driver injured in train collision near Roma

A collision between a car and a train west of Roma has resulted in one person being taken to hospital.
According to a Queensland Rail spokesperson, the incident occurred at around 12.40pm when a ballast train clipped the back of a motor vehicle at the Mount Abundance crossing beside the Warrego Highway, a few kilometres west of Roma.
Two fire crews were first on the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they transported a stable female patient in her twenties to the Roma Hospital with head, back and hand pain.
None of the train crew were injured.
The QR spokesperson said the ballast train was travelling west to Charleville with track materials for maintenance work when the incident occurred, adding there had been only a small amount of damage to the train's cow catcher.
They said no other freight or passenger services were scheduled on the line on Monday and the collision would not affect any train services.
"People might be a bit complacent," the spokesperson said. "Queensland Rail urges drivers to take care at level crossings and to look both ways before crossing."
