Queenslanders shine at ASHS champs

The Australian Stock Horse Association National Campdraft Championships was held last weekend at the Goondiwindi Showgrounds offering over $40,000 in cash and prizes.
The four-day spectacular attracted nominations from interstate and incorporated the 27th TPM Saddles Maiden Campdraft Series which was won by Ross Coghill, Willow Tree, NSW, riding his home-bred mare Redrawn Giselle (One Moore Playboy/Redrawn Glamour).
ASHS general manager Catherine Smith said, "It's the best nominations we've received since we began the event and we had to hire lights to ensure the program was completed in four days."
Queensland competitors were among the winners, including Peter Webster, Westbrook, who won the Cinch Australia Open riding his 14-year-old home-bred mare Bungaban Lani Acres (Acres Destiny/ Bunganan Leeannah).
Another of the Bungaban Pastoral bred horses won the John & Gwen Lyons Mares Campdraft when Cameron Bond, Wyreema, combined with Somerset Artistic Acres (Acres Destiny/Somerset Artistic Lynx) to claim the victory. This combination top scored and won the cut out in the first round of the Mares Campdraft.
Matthew Dunn, Clifton, secured victory in the Affinity Insurance AON Novice with the 11-year-old Spade CN Humpty, (Woodhill Barrister/Dunbar Hope).
The Kent Saddlery Ladies was won by Kilkivan lady Holly Dawson riding her 11-year-old home-bred mare Coorinya Finale (Kirkbys Stud Omaha/Niagara Torvill). Dawson led the first round with a score of 90 points and combined a further 86 points in the final round to clinch the event.
Veteran campdrafter Nicholas Markwell, Kumbia, won the Geldings Campdraft riding Ladybrook Regal Spin, after a runoff with Jason Birney and Birneys Iconic. Regal Spin is a seven-year old-gelding (Donell Park Seligman Spin/Ladybrook Devine).
Being one of the most highly decorated riders on the campdraft circuit, Markwell has amassed some stellar victories over the years including having won the Warwick Gold Cup, the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and the 2000 ASHS Maiden Series Campdraft on Superman.
The dam of Ladybrook Devine was a thoroughbred mare that had been raced in 2001 under the name Forever Divine trained by Les Ross at Miles. From her three race starts, she ran last at each start. The mare was ASH registered as Ladybrook Devine and she went on to be a very successful campdraft mare having won the 2004 Chinchilla Grandfather Clock.
Two of her progeny competed at the ASHS Campdraft Championships, including Ladybrook Regal Spin and Ladybrook Devine Acres with both horses placing in multiple draft results.
The Phillip Kirkby Memorial Stallion Campdraft was won by Old Bonalbo, NSW, competitor Jacob Brown riding Holdens Two Socks on behalf of Boyd Holden. His sire, Holdens Contrast, finished in second position, just two points behind also ridden by Jacob Brown.
The Main Camp Junior Campdraft was won by Zane Renyard, Oakey, riding Kooloombah Topaz (Reomeos Restraint/Docs Real McCoy) while the Woods Stockfeeds Juvenile Campdraft was won by Jackson Bateman, Back Plains, riding Cue Last Spin (Hicks Special Spin/Docs Katy Cue).
Cattle were kindly donated by Rick Swan and Beau Colley from Tullin Tulla Beef, Jack Hewitt and Holly Duggan, Terry and Chris Hall, Simon Booth, Tony Castle, Tom Durbridge and Brent Flanagan. Judges included Glenn Evans, Katie Birney, Malcolm Ryan, Dane Bateman and Nicholas Markwell.
Well known campdraft identity and ASHS national events director and event coordinator, Lorna Fannin, said it had been a fantastic event and thanked everyone for their support and all who had assisted in the running of it.
Expressions of interest are sought to host the event in 2025 and enquiries can be made to the ASHS head office.
