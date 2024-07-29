See who was snapped at the Lilydale Charolais Invitational Sale

A large buying panel attended the 17th Lilydale Charolais Invitational Sale, where vendors enjoyed their best result to date, at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds on Friday.
The sale average for bulls was up by more than $3000 with sale committee chairman Ross Sticklen overjoyed with the results.
"It is the best result to date and it is a credit to the other vendors and the agents who have worked so hard to promote the sale," he said.
"There has been a kick in the cattle and there is a lot of positivity, plus the Charolais bred cattle continue to perform in carcase competitions throughout the country."
Selling agents were Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew, with Jack Fogg and Garth Weatherall sharing the auctioneering duties.
The sale was interfaced with StockLive.
