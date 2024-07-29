Competition for restocker steers at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
A large number of quality Charbray and Santa restocker steers sold to a very competitive panel of buyers, they said.
Heavy feeder steers were in short supply and sold very well. Light weaners also sold to a dearer market.
Cleeland Family Holdings Pty Ltd, Josephville, sold Charbray steers 18 months for $1400 a head.
Droughtmaster cross steers account Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold for $1280.
Hereford cross steers 15 months account Mt Maroon Grazing, Maroon, sold for $1270.
Goldthrill Pty Ltd, Tabragallba, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1180.
Santa weaner steers account Lance Bischoff, Buaraba, sold for $1080.
Charbray weaner steers account Ray and Diane Bruxner, Beaudesert, sold for $1100.
JK Grazing, Christmas Creek, sold Santa weaner steers for $980.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Wattle Tree Stud, Silverdale, sold for $820.
Dakl Trust, Charlwood, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $780.
Charbray weaner heifers account Goldthrill Pty Ltd sold for $880.
Ray and Diane Bruxner sold Charbray weaner heifers for $840.
John and Karen Brady, Greenbank, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $720.
Terry Bischoff Family Discretionary Trust, Buaraba, sold Santa weaner heifers for $700.
JK Grazing sold Santa weaner heifers for $680.
Charolais cross weaner heifers account Lance Bischoff Family Discretionary Trust, Buaraba, sold for $660.
Charolais cross weaner heifers account Lindsay and Julie Grantz, Kalbar, sold for $630.
Lakeside Farms, Atkinson Dam, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $690.
Charolais cross weaner heifers account Clearview Valley, Buaraba, sold for $650.
The next Beaudesert store sale is on Saturday August 10, starting at 9.30am.
