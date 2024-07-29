CQ Carcase Classic a night of Olympic proportions

While much of Australia was glued to its televisions last Friday evening, central Queensland beef producers were celebrating their own herculean efforts in breeding cattle with medal-winning attributes.
The 170 attendees had gold on their minds but it was for their steers and heifers, as entertainingly outlined by Central Queensland Carcase Classic president Matthew Noakes in a poem written specially for the evening.
The 2024 competition field was congratulated for its stamina in taking part after the marathon that was Beef Australia this year, with MC Marty Pentecost noting that it was always more difficult to attract both sponsors and entrants in a Beef year.
While the contest is all about encouraging progressive and profitable central Queensland grazing operations, and rewarding those who do it the best, it also raises money each year for local community organisations, thanks to the commission money accumulated from competitors.
This year they distributed $21,184.48 to the Capricornia School of Distance Education ($7184.32), Marlborough State School P&C ($1108.37), Ridgelands & District Sporting & Agricultural Association ($168.18), ICPA Capricornia Branch of the Air ($2915.27), Stanwell State School P&C ($4088.12), and the Rockhampton Junior Beef Show ($5720.22).
