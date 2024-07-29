McIntyre family's steer takes top honours at Gympie Carcase Classic

Despite only weaning 29 calves last year due to weather conditions and only joining about 40 breeders annually, the McIntyre family's breeding program has outperformed major commercial and seedstock operations.
Barry and Kelly McIntyre, alongside their two daughters, Jorja, 17, and Rhianna, 15, of Roseobell, in the Gympie district, dominated at this year's Gympie Carcase Classic presentation dinner, on Friday, July 26.
The McIntyres' Blonde d'Aquitaine Limousin Brahman cross steer claimed top honours, winning both the most suitable carcase for the domestic market and the Charlie Cotter All-Rounder Champion titles out of a competitive field of 189 entries.
The winning steer, which weighed 440 kilograms live, achieved a hot standard carcase weight of 262.79 kilograms, an eye muscle area of 93 square centimeters, and fat measurements of five millimetres at P8 and four millimetres at the rib.
"We mostly run Limousin Brahman cows and then we do an AI program every year and use a bit of Blonde d'Aquitaine semen," Mr McIntyre said.
Mr McIntyre said they're extremely humbled with the result.
"For our steer entry to win both of those titles, it's a great result, considering it has never been done in the 38 years of the Carcase Classic," he said.
Mr McIntyre's background includes 18 years as a meat boner and team leader at Nolan Meats, where he developed a passion for breeding high-quality carcase cattle.
"Terry Nolan's been a big coach and mentor of mine after working for him for 25 years," he said.
"Knowing what meat I wanted to bone and what I got the best product out of in a boning room, has driven me to what I want to breed."
Their prized steer was sired by Meridan Regal, a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull from Meridan Blondes, which Mr McIntyre said was chosen for his "impressive yield and thickness".
"I liked that he was a good clean-headed poll bull, with a heap of yield and thickness, but still soft enough that we thought his calves would cover," he said.
Mr McIntyre said their operation was focused on producing high-yielding cattle for carcase competitions, butcher markets, and led competitions.
"This recognition is huge. It's something we've been basing our whole program on for the last 15 to 17 years," he said.
"It's a pretty big competition, and there aren't too many people who have won it more than once."
The McIntyres entered three head of cattle into the competition, with their youngest daughter putting in one entry.
Although one heifer did not grade due to insufficient fat, Mr McIntyre emphasised the importance of learning from the experience.
When Mr McIntyre isn't attending to his cattle, he also works for Tom Brady Rural Merchandise in Gympie.
Assessment of best six carcases at start of classic: Peter Hunt
Assessment of best six carcases at finish of classic: Mac smith (u/18)
All-rounder assessment (six highest scoring) at the start of classic: Michael taylor
All-rounder assessment (six highest scoring) at the finish of classic: Kak livingstone (u/18)
Best junior (under 18 years) live cattle assessor of selected eight head: Emma Nugent
Most accurate live cattle assessor of selected eight head: Andrew Haack
Champion junior live cattle assessor champion (under 18 years): Tahlya Fry. Reserve: Eli Wolgast
Champion live cattle assessor: Van Doren. Reserve: Michael Taylor
Champion inter-school competition champion: Gympie State High School
Carcase with the largest eye muscle: Josh Steinhardt's entry - EMA 152 sq cm
Highest weight gain at Waterfall Feedlot, Tansey (percentage and kilograms): 2.74 kilograms per day - entry by Doug Pratt.
Highest MSA index score (eating quality): David and Judy McInnes entry 78 - MSA index: 66.95
Weight for age and maturity (wam): Main Creek Pastoral (2.768)
Encouragement award (under 18 years): Zarli Corbet
Encouragement award: Devil View Angus
Highest dressing percentage: Westonvale Droughmasters
Most successful first time exhibitor: Robyn Sawtell
High scoring Limousin: Mk Cattle
High scoring Charolais: Devil View Angus
High scoring Droughtmaster: Riley and Thomas Orphant
High scoring Bazadais: Craig and Caroline Butcher
High scoring Blonde d'Aquitaine: Barry and Kelly McIntyre
Best aggregate of three carcases: Jason and Megan Livingstone - total points 225.5
Most profitable animal: John and Roz Mercer
Most suitable carcase for the domestic champion market (under 18 years): Riley and Thomas Orphant
Best all rounder exhibit (under 18 years) champion: Riley and Thomas Orphant. Reserve: Riley and Thomas Orphant.
Most suitable carcase for the domestic market champion: Barry and Kelly McIntyre. Reserve: Jason and Megan Livingstone.
The Charlie Cotter all-rounder champion: Barry and Kelly McIntyre. Reserve: Main Creek Pastoral.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.