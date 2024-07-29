Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Full paddock to plate affair for Frohloff family's Limousin operation

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
July 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Frohloff of Frohlies Meats, Yarraman, with some of the impressive home bred and home grown Limousin carcases he puts through his family's butcher shop. Picture supplied
Brad Frohloff of Frohlies Meats, Yarraman, with some of the impressive home bred and home grown Limousin carcases he puts through his family's butcher shop. Picture supplied

Brad Frohloff stumbled upon some Limousin carcases going through his butcher shop more than 20 years ago, and knew then that is what he wanted to breed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.