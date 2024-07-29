Full paddock to plate affair for Frohloff family's Limousin operation

Brad Frohloff stumbled upon some Limousin carcases going through his butcher shop more than 20 years ago, and knew then that is what he wanted to breed.
Operating Frohlies Meats in Yarraman, Mr Frohloff and his wife, Jodie, established their business in 2003, and after witnessing first hand the high yielding carcases of the Limousin, they put plans in motion to sell only Limousin beef.
"We had been putting our own cattle through the butcher shop, but when I saw the quality of the Limousin carcases I wanted to get into them," Mr Frohloff said.
They started their own stud, BJF Limousins, in 2006, and currently run 150 stud and 50 commercial Limousin females on their 263 hectare property at Upper Yarraman.
"We try and run a pretty tight ship with our stud, so we only keep the cream, and the rest go through the butcher shop," he said.
"We started putting Limousins through the shop in a serious way in 2006, when we found out how good they were."
However the modern Limousin we have now has very good temperament and is very good on fat cover and early finishing. They are a completely different animal now to what they were 10-15 years ago- Brad Frohloff, Frohlies Meats, Yarraman
Mr Frohloff described the yield and softness of a Limousin carcase as second to none.
He said he was attracted to the amount of meat retrieved from a carcase and the softness of the meat.
"It's a very fine textured meat and there's only two other breeds I've found it in - Bazadaise and Blonde D'Aquitaine, but because it's so fine grained it's very soft and tender.
"We find it more tender than anything else we've come across."
Mr Frohloff recalls one time that really sticks in his mind back when he first started his meat business.
"We had two carcases of the same weight - one was a Limousin and one another breed - took the topsides off and laid them on the table. The thickness of one was about 8cm, and the thickness of the Limousin was 12cm, so it just had a lot more bulk and thickness of meat coming off the same sized carcase," he said.
"It's a massive difference in our business. The other big thing is in the fat distribution, where the evenness of the fat distribution means you almost have no waste with a Limousin, whereas, with some of the other British type breeds we were filling up the fat bins and not making any money.
Mr Frohloff said the Limousin were extremely efficient.
"I find that their carcases don't have a big bone structure, yet they have a lot of meat covering that bone," he said.
"We aim for a carcase of around 220-260 kilograms, so aim to produce a 400-450kg liveweight beast for the shop, at around 10-12 months."
The fine textured meat was a result of the Limousin's unique F94L gene, according to Mr Frohloff, as well as the natural shape of the breed which provides a higher yield over other breeds.
"It's a double whammy with yield plus tenderness and flavour," he said.
Feeding their cattle on pastures and a home grown silage grain hay ration, Mr Frohloff said they started calves, while still on their mothers, on a creeper bin to get the taste of grain.
"We then background them in the paddock with a bin, feeding a couple of kgs of grain per day, with pasture, and then we finish them off over the last 50 days with the silage grain and hay ration," he said.
"We grow around 60ha of Lantern forage sorghum, as well as oats and ryegrass in the winter time."
With a background in the stud dairy industry alongside his parents, Allan and Audrey, Mr Frohloff always thought he'd be a dairy farmer, but with deregulation it was too tough and there was no room for him to come home.
"So I went away working and one day I came up with the idea of buying the butcher shop in town, so I could still run some cattle and keep an interest in the land. We bought the shop for $38,000 back at the time which seemed tough then. The old guy who had the shop, Travis Woltman, helped me out and got me started and taught me how to butcher."
Now a butcher by trade plus a cattle producer, Mr Frohloff said he and Jodie had recently purchased an adjoining shop, with plans to renovate it and open Frohlies Grill before Christmas.
"We will value-add more that way and sell burgers, steaks etc," he said.
With an entrenched love of the Limousin breed, Mr Frohloff said he hoped to continue to produce quality Limousin for his customers.
"We will never change. I may finish the stud, but I will always use Limo's through the butcher shop," he said.
Currently putting through four bodies each week, Frohlies Meats receives great feedback regarding their Limousin cuts. "We do buy in some supplement beef, but our customers always ask for the Limousin beef first, which we charge a premium for," Mr Frohloff said.
"Years ago we (Limousin) actually had a bad reputation for temperament, but over the years there is two things that we have worked on really hard, as a breed. One is temperament and the second is fat cover," he said.
"They have always been known for heavy muscling, but sometimes a bit too lean.
"However the modern Limousin we have now has very good temperament and is very good on fat cover and early finishing. They are a completely different animal now to what they were 10-15 years ago.
"We score everything on temperament and it all goes into Breedplan, so anything not up to scratch gets culled. I think we focused so hard on the temperament that now it's becoming a positive.
"On the fat cover side of it, we've focused on trying to get that early finishing type animal which the market is looking for, but still retaining that yield."
Mr Frohloff said all their commercial cattle went through their shop and they held an annual bull sale, as well as selling registered heifers privately.
"Our eldest daughter, Isabelle, who is undergoing her apprenticeship, and another young butcher, Mitchell Hawes, who works for us, have bought into the business, from July 1, and are each quarter share owners. Isabelle wasn't interested in butchering but helped out during COVID-19 and now she's fallen in love with it. Her and Mitchell are now running the butcher shop and I run the farm side of things," he said.
