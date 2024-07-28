Missing Amby man located safe and well

Police advised over the weekend that the 61-year-old man missing from Mitchell since Wednesday, July 17, has been located safe and well.
They thanked the media and public for their assistance.
Searches for Ian Brumpton began on July 19, making use of police, SES, aerial assets, motorbike riders and local volunteers on foot, and continued through until Thursday.
He had been last seen on Cambridge Street in Mitchell around midday on July 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.