Weaners in demand at Laidley

There were 593 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
With cattle sourced from Kilcoy to Boonah, an excellent line-up of weaner steers and heifers met strong competition. Feeder heifers continued to strengthen, as did cows, while veal held firm.
Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais cross yearling steers for $1200 a head, heifers for $1110, weaner steers for $950 and heifers for $980 and $880.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $1820, cows for $1500 and heifers for $1240.
Robert Brumm, Thornton, sold a line of Friesian heifers for $1290 and cows and calves for $1570.
Shane Casey, Calvert, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1500 and $1350.
Craig Redgewell, Tarampa, sold 20 to 24-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1490 and $1440.
Johann Willemse, Haigslea, sold the top steer for $2020.
Steele Hanton, Monsildale, sold young Charolais cross weaner steers for $900 and $880.
Salerno Pastoral, Esk, sold young Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $900.
Bart Cockburn, Peaks Crossing, sold Charolais cows for $1410.
Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold Santa weaner steers making $960 and $820 and heifers at $780.
James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Angus cross weaners, with steers making $980 and heifers $940 and $810.
Curtin Family Trust, Mt Whitestone, sold a Charbray bull for $2000.
Ian Clelland, Crossdale, sold a pen of Charolais cross cows for $1310.
Fernbank Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Brahman heifers for $930 and $900.
Pitana Cattle, Ingoldsby, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1200 and weaner steers for $990.
Colleen Zischke, Gatton, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1230.
Daniel and Alison Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold young Charbray weaners steers for $1040.
Ron Gehrke, Summerholm, sold a line of Braford steers for $900.
Rodger Hoffman, Carpendale, sold Charolais weaner steers for $940 and $880.
James Hermann, Prenzlau, sold Speckle Park steers for $1280, $1070 and $900.
John and Carol Pocock, Boonah, sold lines of Angus vealer heifers for $660 and $650.
Josta Pty Ltd, Woodbine, sold a line of Simbrah cross weaner heifers for $700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.