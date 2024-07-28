Feeder cattle lift at Emerald

Some very good drafts of heavy feeder steers were on offer, the best of the 400-500kg sold to 368c/kg to average 328c/kg, trade feeder steers 350-400kg made to 336c/kg to average 290c/kg, best of 280-350kg steers reached 334c/lg to average 300c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 358c/kg to average 300c/kg, while light steers under 200kg made out to 332c/kg.