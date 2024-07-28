Feeder cattle lift at Emerald

Emerald Agents yarded 1950 head at Thursday's sale.
They reported there were some good quality runs of cattle on offer, and the store category stayed firm throughout the day with a solid lift in the feeder categories, with store cattle being between 10-28 cents a kilogram better than the previous week.
Prime cattle softened from the huge lifts the previous week, while still maintaining much stronger prices compared to a month ago.
Bullocks sold to 289c/kg to average 277c/kg, heavy steers 500-550 kilograms made to 295c/kg for the feeder types, to average 274c/kg, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 295c/kg, with cows over 520kg selling to 266c/kg to average 250c/kg.
Some very good drafts of heavy feeder steers were on offer, the best of the 400-500kg sold to 368c/kg to average 328c/kg, trade feeder steers 350-400kg made to 336c/kg to average 290c/kg, best of 280-350kg steers reached 334c/lg to average 300c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 358c/kg to average 300c/kg, while light steers under 200kg made out to 332c/kg.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg made to 305c/kg to average 275c/kg, heifers 200-280kg made to 286c/kg, with the best of the weaner heifers selling to 286c/kg.
Ross and Steve Daniels, Lorraine, Gindie, offered 756kg Droughtmaster cross bullocks to make 280c/kg and $2119 a head, while the Kirby family, Wonga, Springsure, sold 634kg Santa cross cows to 250c/kg and $1586.
The Hawkins family, Serpentine, Willows, had their 538kg Droughtmaster cows to 262c/kg and $1412, while Andrew Chapman, Airlie, Emerald, sold 524kg Brahman cows to 250c/kg and $1310.
Roper Valley Pastoral lined up a run of Santa heifers, the 459kg No. 2s sold for 295c/kg and $1354, while The Connelly family, Stratford, Mt Coolon, offered Brahman steers to 314c/kg for 364kg and$1144.
Nogoa Pastoral, Duckponds, Comet, had their 350kg Angus heifers make 304c/kg and $1066, while Jeff Duddy, Collie Blue, Springsure, sold 233kg Brahman cross steers to 338c/kg and $789.
Gladys Holmes, Alamay, Yamala, sold prime Droughtmaster cross heifers weighing 470kg which made 279.2c/kg to return $1312. She also sold a pen of young Droughtmaster bullocks weighing 582kg which made 285.2c/kg to return $1662.
