Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce claims court capitulation a major win in artesian battle

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 29 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce is claiming a major victory in its battle to prevent liquified carbon dioxide waste from being injected into the Great Artesian Basin. Shutterstock picture.
AgForce is claiming a major victory in its battle to prevent liquified carbon dioxide waste from being injected into the Great Artesian Basin. Shutterstock picture.

A decision last Friday by the federal government and mining giant Glencore not to proceed with legal action against AgForce has been hailed as a major victory by the Queensland primary producer lobby group.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.