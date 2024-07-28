This week's Qld property listings which you should know about

It has been a big week for property listings, with plenty of action in the rural market.
Here's some of the big news from the week.
Moorabinda has more than 12,000ha (29,653 acres) of prime undulating brigalow, belah, bauhinia and vine scrub land types and is divided into 43 paddocks.
The property is noted for its exceptional weight gains and has undergone an extensive development program including blade ploughing, and ongoing land management and improved pastures.
An attractive 823 hectare (2034 acre) coastal property located between Bundaberg and Gladstone and within a 35 minute drive to Agnes Waters' beaches has hit the market.
Listed for $1.85 million, the scenic freehold property in the Mount Tom district features a mixture of open paddocks and timbered grazing country and has an estimated carrying capacity of 140 breeders with progeny plus bulls.
The exclusion fenced 20,158 hectare (49,810 acre) property Mulga Downs has been listed for sale at $8 million with Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Equally suited to cattle, sheep or goat breeding, the asking price of the freehold South West Queensland property is equal to about $397/ha ($161/acre).
Inner Darling Downs property Karinya is an outstanding 350 hectare (866 acre) cattle or cropping opportunity.
Located on the Jondaryan St Ruth Road at Formartin, the property in three freehold lots is 40km from Dalby, 62km from Toowoomba, 18km from Jondaryan and 30km from Oakey.
Western Downs property Yarnham is described as a unique 497 hectare (1228 acre) opportunity with irrigation, dryland farming and grazing, as well as offering executive rural living.
Presented with immediate and diverse income streams, the property located five minutes drive north west of Chinchilla is being offered with 100 per cent water capacity water and with winter crops included in sale.
A rural property expert is forecasting the highest volume of properties on the market in a decade this spring.
Colliers Head of Agribusiness Transaction Services in Australia, Rawdon Briggs, said they are predicting the rise in the market due to a significant increase in 'Request for Proposal' activities in June and July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.