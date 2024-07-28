Selective bull market expected for upcoming spring selling season

As the bull spring selling season approaches, Queensland's cattle market is navigating a landscape shaped by recent commercial volatility.
Studstock agents are forecasting cautious optimism and selective investment in the coming bull selling market.
This comes on the back of the commercial market uptick, driven by the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator recently jumping 76 cents a kilogram carcase weight in the past month and 79c above the year-ago value.
GDL studstock agent Mark Duthie remains upbeat about the upcoming bull selling season, countering some of the pessimistic forecasts circulating among industry observers.
"I don't believe this upcoming bull selling season will be as doom and gloom as people were talking about," Mr Duthie said.
"The good bulls will still be selling well, and the good commercial operators are prepared to pay $10,000 to $20,000 for the bulls they want to buy."
Mr Duthie highlighted the success of the recent Texas Angus sale, where most bulls were sold to commercial operations, with only a few going to seedstock operations.
Angus bulls sold to a top of $100,000 with all 272 bulls sold to an average of $14,375.
"I think people are wanting to buy the better bulls to keep the quality of their herds up," he said.
Despite concerns that the downturn in last year's commercial market might lead to financial constraints, Mr Duthie said commercial operators are still willing to invest in high-quality bulls.
Seasonal conditions in Queensland are also contributing to a positive outlook.
"Season-wise, it's still looking pretty good for us in Queensland," Mr Duthie said.
"There are markets holding up and a few numbers coming out of the woodwork."
In contrast, regions south of Dubbo in New South Wales are facing challenges due to delayed rains and a lagging season, while South Australia is dealing with feed shortages caused by a lack of rain.
Looking ahead to the national sales set to begin from September, Mr Duthie said he remained optimistic.
"When we get into the national sales, it's going to be better than what everyone is currently thinking," he said.
"At the end of the day, if you want calves on the ground, you've got to have bulls."
Reflecting on market trends from the previous Spring, Mr Duthie noted a significant improvement.
"Every week in the Spring last year, the fat job slipped, but this year it's going forwards again," he said.
"It's all pretty positive at the moment, and hopefully, that momentum continues."
In central Queensland, Nutrien Ag Solutions studstock representative, Dane Pearce, Rockhampton, offered insights into what producers can expect this year.
"We've seen the commercial cattle market rise to a more sustainable level," Mr Pearce said.
However, he noted that despite this stabilisation, producers remain cautious.
"At the end of the day, I think producers are still cautious in a lot of ways and you can probably see that reflected commercially," he said.
Mr Pearce highlighted the challenges faced in the previous year, pointing out that "we had a cattle market that took years to build that came crashing down in six weeks at the end of last year."
He believes this rapid decline has led producers to be more selective in their purchasing decisions, focusing on acquiring higher-quality bulls across all breeds.
"They're trying to buy the better bulls," Mr Pearce said.
"It wouldn't matter what breed; they're trying to buy the better bulls."
Mr Pearce said the selective approach has had a noticeable impact on the market.
"Everyone's looking to improve. The tail end bulls, those $4000-$6000 bulls, they're the ones that are harder to shift. I think you'll see that in a lot of sales this season," he said.
He anticipates fluctuations in prices depending on breed and market conditions, though he expects a general trend towards selectivity.
Reflecting on the previous selling season, Mr Pearce described it as "a more selective market" compared to the record years.
"The buying panel was more selective with what they wanted," he said.
"Buyers would pick and choose more carefully than we'd seen in the previous two years, and I think you'll see that again this year."
Mr Pearce also addressed expectations for clearance rates, which he believes will likely vary, depending on the breed.
"Clearances are going to vary from breed to breed, and sale to sale, but I don't think you're going to see the clearances we've seen in other years," he said.
He added that last year was particularly challenging due to a deteriorating season, although early sales in August fared better.
Despite these challenges, with autumn and winter rains providing some relief, Mr Pearce observed a positive sentiment among local producers.
"I think most producers are fairly happy with how they're situated compared to other years," he said.
"On the whole, I think most CQ producers are pretty happy with how the season is at the moment."
